Cardinals Coach Mike LaFleur Didn’t Try to Win the Press Conference

TEMPE — New Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was officially introduced by the organization at the team's practice facility in Tempe, ushering in a new era of football that brings promise of paving a brighter path in the desert.

The Cardinals haven't made the postseason since 2021 and haven't won a playoff game since 2015. And while there's muck regarding season ticket prices, casitas and everything between (how's the Wi-Fi?), fans haven't had much to cheer for in terms of the actual on-field product.

Sitting in the third row of the auditorium, I raised my hand to ask a question and in due time received the microphone. I introduced myself, congratulated him on the job and asked LaFleur among the massive buzz within the Cardinals' fan base, what it would mean to turn things around for a franchise that seems to be synonymous with everything but success.

"I mean, everything. Let's be real. This is a bottom line business, period. This business is cutthroat. It's about wins and losses. The one thing we're not going to talk about is what happens in February and in January and even in December. I'm not even worried about the first game in September right now," said LaFleur.

"I'm worried about getting relationships with these guys, building the best staff we can, improving the roster because we owe it to these guys to do that, and then getting going with them. Trying to build this to where we are so prepared come September. So yeah, it'd mean the world. And we all know what the final result needs to be. But again, our focus is going to be working on today."

That answer, combined with the other 30 minutes he fielded questions for, left me with a sentiment I couldn't shake after the press conference. Or after speaking with his brother (and Green Bay Packers head coach) Matt LaFleur. Or driving nearly an hour back home through Phoenix traffic to capture my thoughts and feelings.

Mike LaFleur didn't try to win the press conference. And that spoke volumes.

Mike LaFleur is About His Business

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill (left) greets head coach Mike LaFleur at the introductory press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Opening press conferences have evolved from coaches simply trying to get something out of the way to an audition for fans and media. We as humans and football fans can immediately recall the impressive opening moments from listening to coaches speak for the first time while the cringiest snapshots are just as memorable.

Perhaps that's the world we live in today — but it's the truth. In a league where many coaches will try to swoon eyes and ears with promises that will most likely come up empty, LaFleur didn't budge. He showed his personality while also staying true to business.

I wasn't around for Kliff Kingsbury's opening press conference, though I was there for his final season. I remember the stark difference in how he approached press conferences compared to his successor in Jonathan Gannon, who unfortunately was the victim of many awkward viral clips before his first official training camp practice.

Gannon preached adaptability, violence and all the other buzzwords along with the promise of winning games in his introductory press conference. Admittedly so, we had a good personal relationship, so it was tough (but understandable) to see Gannon go.

But LaFleur's press conference today felt different — in a good way. It didn't feel like LaFleur was acting as a politician, nor was he trying to sell hopes and dreams in TED Talk fashion.

"Everyone's got the same vision. And then you think about this division, it's a tough division. If it were easy, it wouldn't be worth it," LaFleur said on why he took the job in Arizona. "We know the work that we got in front of us in the back right there [pointing to Cardinals players in attendance]. They know that. But those are the reasons I wanted to be the head coach here."

There was no rah-rah in his time up at the podium. LaFleur stayed neutral on practically every topic that would come close to controversy, which was understandable given he's in a brand new setting with massive decisions to make on a team he's only game-planned for as opposed to running.

LaFleur's final question involved a quote from owner Michael Bidwill as the Cardinals' coaching search began a month ago, where the owner publicly stated he'd like to see a quick turnaround for whoever Arizona hired next season.

"This league is pressure. It is. Every year is a blank slate. I'm not worried about what our record was, the record last year, all that means is we got a higher draft pick. That's all that really matters at that point. We got to go to work to build this roster, even if it flipped and it was 14-3, guess what? You go right back to work," he said.

On the opposite side of the room were banners hanging on a wall behind a crowded crew of cameras, representing the respective titles Arizona's won throughout its lengthy history. Just like the ones on display at State Farm Stadium.

"So I'm not really concerned about all that kind of stuff. I just am concerned about building this staff and getting to working with these guys so that when the time does come, we're putting our best foot forward to go win football games and hopefully update that back wall."

Time will ultimately tell if LaFleur pans out in the desert. The Cardinals were the tenth and final team to hire a head coach, and for a first-timer in a rugged NFC West, it's tough sledding even in a place where it doesn't snow.

Yet there's something to be said about how LaFleur handled himself on one of the biggest days of his life, a day where the Cardinals' head coach was confidently laying out blueprints of a plan rather than attempting to persuade.

