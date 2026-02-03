Cardinals Coach’s Stock Rising After Bears Interview Request

Arizona Cardinals pass-game coordinator Connor Senger is in high demand across the league as coaching staffs begin to fill.

Senger is now being requested for his third interview after Ian Rapoport revealed the Chicago Bears are showing interest, joining the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers in wanting to speak with him.

However, this interview is for Chicago's offensive coordinator position whereas Green Bay and Buffalo were quarterback coach gigs:

The #Bears have requested to interview Connor Senger for their offensive coordinator position, source said.



Senger is Arizona’s pass game specialist and called plays in last week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. He interviewed for the Bills and Packers QB jobs last weekend. pic.twitter.com/kF8tF83G8c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2026

Senger looks to become the latest Cardinals coach to depart the desert after head coach Jonathan Gannon was fired.

Senger will have the opportunity to work under Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who drove Chicago to a postseason appearance and win in 2025 alongside quarterback Caleb Williams.

Mar 8, 2023; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive quality control coach Connor Senger speaks with the media as new coaching staff hires are introduced at Arizona Cardinals facility. Nfl Cardinals Offensive Assistant Coaches Introduction | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senger just completed his fourth season in Arizona after joining the organization as part of the Bill Bidwill Fellowship in 2022. He's been promoted each season he's been with the Cardinals, climbing from offensive quality control coach (2023) to assistant quarterbacks coach (2024) to passing game coordinator this past season.

Like Rapoport alluded to, he's coached games such as the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl previously.

Senger helped oversee a Cardinals passing attack that finished with the most passing attempts of any NFL team in 2025 with two different quarterbacks (Jacoby Brissett and Kyler Murray) contributing to that.

The Bears just lost offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to the Baltimore Ravens in a lateral move, though Doyle will become Baltimore's play-caller — a responsibility he didn't have in Chicago.

What's Going on With Cardinals Staff?

The Cardinals are still searching for their staff under new head coach Mike LaFleur, who is set to be officially introduced today. Arizona hasn't made any hires under his guidance while they've lost several assistant coaches to other opportunities.

Who stays and who goes will largely be dependent on LaFleur's ability to connect coaching trees across the league with time spent under head coaches in Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh. His brother — Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur — may also be a helping hand in assembling a staff.

With weeks remaining until the NFL scouting combine, the Cardinals would be wise to quickly piece together their staff and get on the same page. NFL free agency also looms in just over a month from now before the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway in late April.

