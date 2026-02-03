New Arizona Cardinals Coach Sends Message to Fans

The Arizona Cardinals are set to officially introduce new head coach Mike LaFleur today as the organization's next head coach, and while LaFleur is sure to speak on a variety of topics at his press conference (noon AZ time), he did send a message to fans after just landing in the desert.

"Just touched down Cardinals fans. Man, we're excited. Family's here and excited to be here in Arizona calling this home. Can't wait to get to know all of you guys. I've loved playing at that stadium for many years. Now I'd love to be a part of that stadium and this fan base. So appreciate it, looking forward to getting to work. Thanks."

Mike LaFleur has a message for Arizona Cardinals fans. pic.twitter.com/8maxWRzs7E — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) February 3, 2026

LaFleur knows a thing or two about winning at State Farm Stadium, as the Los Angeles Rams went 5-1 against Arizona during his tenure as their offensive coordinator.

LaFleur, the last coach (unofficially) hired in this coaching cycle, is considered to be a top offensive mind thanks to hefty working experience under Sean McVay and previously Kyle Shanahan. He's also the younger brother of Matt LaFleur, the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

“We had the opportunity to speak with an outstanding group of candidates during this very thorough process and gathered tremendous insight from each of them. At the end of that process, it was clear that Mike LaFleur possesses all the traits necessary to lead this team to success as its head coach," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement after the hire became official.

"He is highly intelligent with an exceptionally sharp, creative football mind. Mike is also a dynamic and innovative leader and exactly the type of person we were looking for to guide our team as its head coach.”

The Cardinals hope to quickly turn around their prior 3-14 record with considerable talent on both sides of the ball. Arizona also has nearly $40 million in projected cap space entering this offseason with a full slate of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft — which includes the third overall pick.

"I couldn't be more fired up to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and am beyond grateful to Michael (Bidwill) and Monti (Ossenfort) for this opportunity," LaFleur said in an official statement.

"Having competed against them in the NFC so many times in recent years, I know the type of talent and toughness the team has and cannot wait to get to Arizona to hit the ground running."

