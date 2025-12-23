Cardinals Consistently Low Across Week 17 NFL Power Rankings

ARIZONA -- With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals simply are just trying to finish out the regular season healthy.

Their 3-12 record has put them in prime draft position, and with two road games to finish 2025 against the Bengals/Rams, the Cardinals are a virtual lock to pick in the top ten while they have strong odds to land in the top five.

However, there's still games to be played, and they're unsurprisingly low across various NFL power rankings for Week 17.

Bleacher Report: 28

Kristopher Knox: "The Arizona Cardinals are just playing out a lost season, and it shows. They did manage to make the final score respectable against the Atlanta Falcons, which is progress after back-to-back blowout losses. However, keeping it close against a team that was eliminated in Week 14 is no moral victory.

"Aside, perhaps, from putting Trey McBride on a receptions-record pace, Arizona doesn't seem to do any one thing well. The offense is inconsistent, the defense is bad, and head coach Jonathan Gannon is likely to pay the price shortly after the season ends."

ESPN: 28

Josh Weinfuss on Arizona's Rookie of the Year: "The fifth-round pick was thrown into the starting rotation because of injuries and role changes, but he has flourished as his playing time has increased. He has a team-leading three interceptions with 35 tackles and nine passes defended. Burke's three picks are tied for the most among rookies, and he has done it in 410 fewer snaps than his co-leader, Atlanta safety Xavier Watts."

Sports Illustrated: 28

Conor Orr: "So Marvin Harrson Jr. returns to the lineup and we have solved the pressing question of what happens now that Harrison and Michael Wilson are in the lineup together again (following Wilson’s incredible surge): Neither lead the team in targets…even if you combined them. Fantastic stuff."

The Athletic: No. 27

Chad Graff/Josh Kendall on Arizona's biggest concern: "Kyler Murray’s contract. The Cardinals have a 73 percent chance of landing a top-five draft pick, which might prove significant as they enter an offseason of uncertainty at quarterback. Where does Arizona go from here?"

Yahoo!: No. 27

Frank Schwab: "The Cardinals’ injury list is ridiculous. On Sunday they saw defensive tackle Walter Nolen, defensive end Josh Sweat and cornerback Garrett Williams leave with injuries. That’s the team’s first-round draft pick, their big free-agent addition and a starting cornerback. Nolen (knee) and Williams (Achilles) are done for the season. The Cardinals’ biggest goal for the remainder of the season might be surviving it without any more major injuries.