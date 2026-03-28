Cardinals Could Capitalize Off Jeremiyah Love Trade Interest

The Arizona Cardinals may not be in the mix for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, though they could capitalize off his buzz as the 2026 NFL Draft rolls closer.

It's a bit of a weird class, as quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the first overall pick while the rest of the field is very much to be determined.

With the remaining pool of players being so close together, that could lead several teams outside of the top five looking to make a jump if they're absolutely in love with a prospect — no pun intended.

Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort has shown a willingness to move up and down the draft board, and there just might be an opportunity to do so yet again in 2026.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"With the third overall pick in the draft, the Cardinals should have a prime opportunity to trade down and acquire future selections," wrote B/R's Kristopher Knox.

"Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is arguably the most intriguing non-quarterback in the 2026 class, and there's a very good chance he won't fall past the Tennessee Titans at No. 4—that is precisely where he landed in the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest mock draft.

"The Cardinals should aggressively offer the No. 3 slot to teams interested in jumping the Titans for Love."

Any number of teams from 5-10 in the draft order could look to make a move for Love or perhaps another prospect. The counter-argument to a packed pool of players is teams might be willing to wait at their original selection and simply take the best player available approach.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort speak to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2023, Ossenfort traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 in exchange for No. 12, the No. 33 pick in the second round, and a 2024 first and third-round pick. Arizona also gave up a fourth-round pick to complete the deal.

The compensation would be less if Arizona intends to only move down a few less spots this time around, though Cardinals are a bit skeptical in the intentions to do so after 2023 saw the team bypass Will Anderson.

There's a fear Arizona would be making a similar mistake this time around, though is there a true blue chip player of Anderson's caliber awaiting at the third overall pick?

Those discussions will continue to wage on, and the answer to that question will heavily dictate if the Cardinals will even seriously contemplate a move.