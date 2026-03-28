What Cardinals' Top NFL Draft Needs Actually Are

We're less than a month removed from the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals have a plethora of directions they can go with their top selections. Trenches? Quarterback? Perhaps even a surprise position?

Unfortunately the Cardinals won't be able to satisfy every need in the coming draft cycle, though that's life for all 32 NFL teams.

Yet Arizona will be on the clock, and eventually they'll have to make a selection. Factors such as who the player is, where they play and how they project at the next level all weigh together before general manager Monti Ossenfort makes a final decision.

What are Arizona's actual top priorities they'll need to attack in the draft?

Immediate Needs: EDGE, RT

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals move into the draft having not addressed their outside linebacker spot. Josh Sweat is hot off a career year, though the gap between him and his opposite counterparts on defense is far too steep.

Like we said earlier, teams can't fill every single need. It is what it is. However, Arizona now finds themselves in a position where adding a premium player at the position more so feels like a necessity rather than a non-negotiable.

Right tackle is slightly behind edge thanks to Arizona adding three different offensive lineman with starting experience at tackle in Matt Pryor, Oli Udoh and Elijah Wilkinson. While the above names are serviceable, they're better off as depth pieces.

The Cardinals still need a long-term answer at the position. Getting a permanent starter to anchor the line opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. will be pivotal, no matter who is under center in Arizona.

Speaking of which:

If The Opportunity Presents Itself: QB

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Cardinals parted with Kyler Murray this offseason and haven't quite found their actual successor.

While that was expected thanks to a limited market in free agency, that again could be the case in the draft where there's a pretty large gap between Fernando Mendoza to Ty Simpson to the rest of the pack.

Mendoza is going first overall, and that leaves Arizona with an unknown when it comes to where Simpson could ultimately land. While the No. 3 pick feels too early, he certainly might not be there at No. 34.

The Cardinals do have bridge quarterbacks in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew under contract through next year, so Arizona isn't quite forced to gamble on Simpson unless they're truly convinced.

Whether Arizona wants to wait things out until 2027 to attack the future of their quarterback position remains to be seen, though football's most important position still doesn't have a heir to the throne in the Cardinals' facility.

BPA The Rest of the Way

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spots such as right guard and across the defensive line could use more competition while positions such as safety aren't glaring needs thanks to free agency — though if the board falls to a player at those positions being the best available, Ossenfort hasn't been shy about adopting that strategy in prior drafts.

The Cardinals are in a spot where practically every position group can use a boost in some capacity. However, key positions such as edge rusher and right tackle need long-term solutions sooner as opposed to later while Arizona is content with recent additions to the inside linebacker and safety rooms.

At the end of the day, draft good football players regardless of position is always a good strategy. With that said, there's some pretty clear holes the Cardinals should be targeting early in the draft.