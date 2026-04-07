Cardinals Eying Versatile NFL Draft OT

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are evaluating all options ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, though the offensive line remains a top priority.

And as it should, as a mix or injuries and overall poor play through the year saw Arizona's form in terms of OL play dip in 2025. Under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur, that needs to change.

After a strong free agency period, the Cardinals shouldn't be hesitant of using draft picks to continue building the trenches.

That could come in the form of Florida Gators OT Austin Barber, who says he is taking a Top 30 visit with the Cardinals ahead of the draft.

"I had formal and informal interviews at the NFL Combine. I met with a bunch of teams at the Senior Bowl. I’ve pretty much met with every team in the NFL. I’m about to take some pre-draft '30' visits with the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and the Arizona Cardinals," he told Draft On SI's Justin Melo.

Teams are allowed up to 30 visits with prospects who aren't considered local. These draft players are allowed to visit the team facility so organizations can get more face time with coaches and front office before the draft.

Barber is a swing tackle who can play either left or right, though with Paris Johnson anchoring down the weakside of Arizona's line, his best chances to play would come on the right side of the line.

However, with his late-round draft stock, he could simply emerge as a backup option on either side in the desert.

More from his NFL.com draft profile:

"Tall tackle prospect with starting experience at both tackle spots. He’s played against top-tier talent in the SEC, which bolsters his case, but his struggles against Texas A&M and Miami provide an idea of his ceiling. He has good feet and strong hands. He knows how to play but he struggles to bend and drive at the point of attack. Same goes for anchoring or defending his edges against power rushers. Barber projects as a Day 3 pick with a chance of becoming a swing tackle."

The Cardinals have all seven picks in this draft, and they're favored to address the right tackle spot early in the process. However, you can never have enough talent along the line, and Barber seems like a solid presence to have in the room — especially if taken later.