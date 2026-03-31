Arizona Cardinals Draft: What Mike LaFleur Said on No. 3 Overall Pick

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals don't feel like they're pigeonholed into drafting one specific position when they'll be on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Their third overall pick feels like it can go a number of different directions, mostly thanks to the team's work done in free agency supplementing depth at various positions on both sides of the ball.

As a result, head coach Mike LaFleur believes the Cardinals are sitting in a good spot.

"Those discussions are still fluid obviously, we don't have to make that pick right now. We're not on the clock right now, but it is coming up, you know, and we've had a lot of good discussions," LaFleur told reporters at the owners meetings in Phoenix.

"We ended up just doing our draft stuff the other day, and we'll see where this thing goes. But again, I like where we're at from a roster standpoint. So you can kind of take that for what it is."

Arizona's free agent period wasn't quite show-stopping, as the Cardinals did sign a handful of instant starters (RB Tyler Allgeier, LG Isaac Seumalo) while inking a handful of offensive/defensive linemen and also supplementing depth at inside linebacker and safety.

"The competition, the depth. I've already said a few times, that's kind of a common theme right now is we brought in guys with experience, like if you look at our roster right now, we want to improve at every position, no doubt," LaFleur said of the team's free agent period.

"It's going to be a common theme. Even Seattle's saying the same thing right now, and that's just what you do. But at the same time, in my opinion, you don't have to go out and reach for anything now because of what Monti [Ossenfort] and the team did in terms of bringing in guys that have played a lot of football in this league and in enough competition where they can go in every single day and work and compete against each other."

Arizona has all seven picks this coming draft but very well could move either up or down in the order. Some suggest the Cardinals could be eying a trade down from the No. 3 pick while others believe a move up from No. 34 could be on the way.

However the cookie crumbles, LaFleur and the Cardinals aren't worried about the end result being sweet.