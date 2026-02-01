Cardinals Fans Are Absolutely Amped After Mike LaFleur Hire
In this story:
The Arizona Cardinals finally pulled the trigger on a head coach hire, and majority of fans are elated.
The Cardinals became the tenth and final team to fill their vacancy this offseason with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who served under Sean McVay for the last three seasons with prior coaching experience under fellow great NFL mind Kyle Shanahan as well.
“We had the opportunity to speak with an outstanding group of candidates during this very thorough process and gathered tremendous insight from each of them. At the end of that process, it was clear that Mike LaFleur possesses all the traits necessary to lead this team to success as its head coach," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said.
"He is highly intelligent with an exceptionally sharp, creative football mind. Mike is also a dynamic and innovative leader and exactly the type of person we were looking for to guide our team as its head coach.”
READ: Cardinals Officially Hire Mike LaFleur
Cardinals Fans React to Mike LaFleur Hire
I asked on X for your guys' thoughts on the hire. You delivered.
Ryan said, "Very excited. Rather than intrigue of seeing what he can build over retreads. Kubiak has had one great season and a list of meh.. super overrated tbh. HC matches fanbase. Last picked and chip on shoulder."
The Cardinals did indeed pursue Klint Kubiak this weekend before ultimately being rejected. However, LaFleur seemed to be the guy for a lot of people.
Chent brings up a great point in how the process was dragged out, as Arizona was the last of ten NFL teams to decide on a coach:
Justin said, "If the Cardinals were a competent franchise I would almost say they planned this all to make us (fans) excited for Mike LaFleur... but honestly, RELIEF, just glad this exhausting HC hiring process is over."
Gregory added, "I like it, should have hired him in the first place and not participate in the Kubiak charade."
Ashtro also chimed in with, "Pretty much felt he was the guy from the jump I just wish it went a little smoother but they made a good decision by my eyes."
READ: What Mike LaFleur Said After Becoming Cardinals Coach
Most Cardinals fans feel pretty excited the hire simply wasn't in the likes of Vance Joseph or Raheem Morris.
"Cautiously optimistic..." said Ryan. "I feel like I've seen the movie before but hoping for a better ending/sequel. FWIW i feel better about this then I would a Vance or even Rivera."
JR added, "Anything honestly is better than VJ or Raheem morris. The Cards need new facilities, new weights, some sort of winning tradition or this is how it will be every 3 years."
Not every Cardinals fan was sold on the hire, however. There were a few that are still reluctant on trusting LaFleur — or the organization.
Another user added, "Another coordinator with no HC experience. Hasn't worked yet (BA had at least been an interim HC). See you in three years."
Still, a majority of fans seem pretty excited for what's to come.
Latest Arizona Cardinals News
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin