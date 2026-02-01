Cardinals Fans Are Absolutely Amped After Mike LaFleur Hire

The Arizona Cardinals finally pulled the trigger on a head coach hire, and majority of fans are elated.

The Cardinals became the tenth and final team to fill their vacancy this offseason with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who served under Sean McVay for the last three seasons with prior coaching experience under fellow great NFL mind Kyle Shanahan as well.

“We had the opportunity to speak with an outstanding group of candidates during this very thorough process and gathered tremendous insight from each of them. At the end of that process, it was clear that Mike LaFleur possesses all the traits necessary to lead this team to success as its head coach," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said.

"He is highly intelligent with an exceptionally sharp, creative football mind. Mike is also a dynamic and innovative leader and exactly the type of person we were looking for to guide our team as its head coach.”

READ: Cardinals Officially Hire Mike LaFleur

Cardinals Fans React to Mike LaFleur Hire

I asked on X for your guys' thoughts on the hire. You delivered.

Ryan said, "Very excited. Rather than intrigue of seeing what he can build over retreads. Kubiak has had one great season and a list of meh.. super overrated tbh. HC matches fanbase. Last picked and chip on shoulder."

The Cardinals did indeed pursue Klint Kubiak this weekend before ultimately being rejected. However, LaFleur seemed to be the guy for a lot of people.

Chent brings up a great point in how the process was dragged out, as Arizona was the last of ten NFL teams to decide on a coach:

I like the hire more than Kubiak, it feels like the right move. What I didn’t like or agree with was how they dragged it out, when we could’ve been trying to get our coordinators locked in. It also looks like we settled, when we should feel lucky — Chent (@xchentx) February 1, 2026

Justin said, "If the Cardinals were a competent franchise I would almost say they planned this all to make us (fans) excited for Mike LaFleur... but honestly, RELIEF, just glad this exhausting HC hiring process is over."

Gregory added, "I like it, should have hired him in the first place and not participate in the Kubiak charade."

Ashtro also chimed in with, "Pretty much felt he was the guy from the jump I just wish it went a little smoother but they made a good decision by my eyes."

Should have happened a week ago. Waiting for Kubiak was dumb. — Big 3 (@Zyph52) February 1, 2026

READ: What Mike LaFleur Said After Becoming Cardinals Coach

Most Cardinals fans feel pretty excited the hire simply wasn't in the likes of Vance Joseph or Raheem Morris.

10x better than Vance.. get Morris next and it makes it a home run... keep rallis as the DC isnt a win. — Brian Pigati (@BrianPigati) February 1, 2026

"Cautiously optimistic..." said Ryan. "I feel like I've seen the movie before but hoping for a better ending/sequel. FWIW i feel better about this then I would a Vance or even Rivera."

JR added, "Anything honestly is better than VJ or Raheem morris. The Cards need new facilities, new weights, some sort of winning tradition or this is how it will be every 3 years."

Not every Cardinals fan was sold on the hire, however. There were a few that are still reluctant on trusting LaFleur — or the organization.

Young guy, no head coaching experience, probably cheap in comparison to the other hires. We have all seen this before. Not exciting. — J.J. (@jayjayGoFast) February 1, 2026

Call me next February Only wins matter Not opinions — Donald Hamill (@DonaldHamill) February 1, 2026

Another user added, "Another coordinator with no HC experience. Hasn't worked yet (BA had at least been an interim HC). See you in three years."

Still, a majority of fans seem pretty excited for what's to come.

Exciting to have a guy who’s been under lots of great minds and excited for this rams rivalry to heat up. — Tucker Powell (@TuckerrPowell9) February 1, 2026

LETS GO!!!!!! — Coach Lewis (@CoachLewis7) February 1, 2026

6/10. Cautiously hopeful, excited by his Parent Tree in Shanahan, McVay, and his part in it. Scared by his past with the Jets as a playcaller. Would have felt better if he hadn't had that, but he must have learned a lot over the last 3 years — Eike Schäfer (@Eike09128) February 1, 2026

Latest Arizona Cardinals News