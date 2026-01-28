Upcoming Interview Could Explain Cardinals’ Coaching Search Delay

The Arizona Cardinals are just one of two NFL organizations without a head coach at this point in time, though that's expected to come to an end sooner as opposed to later.

The Cardinals recently had Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in for multiple days of in-person interviews this week, and after reported finalist Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile withdrew from the race, it was all but assumed LaFleur would be the man.

Yet the Cardinals have yet to make a hire, and with plenty of people wondering why — perhaps we have an answer.

Cardinals Eying Klint Kubiak?

According to Tony Pauline, the Cardinals are scheduled to meet with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak later this week:

"On Tuesday I was told Kubiak has interviews set up later this week with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. The sense I’m getting is that he would likely return to Seattle rather than take the head coaching job with Arizona, unless they somehow blow him away with an amazing offer. The Cardinals are not a very desirable job for anyone.

"The Raiders? I’m told any candidate, including Kubiak, must be comfortable with minority owner and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady looking over their shoulder and potentially second-guessing decisions."

Kubiak was initially thought to be a coveted asset in the Cardinals' coaching search thanks to his strong job done with the Seahawks' offense this year and experience within the NFC West. Arizona is believed to have previously virtually interviewed with him.

The problem with pursuing Kubiak? Arizona wouldn't be able to officially come to terms with Kubiak on a deal until after the Super Bowl due to NFL rules, as coaches on Super Bowl teams can be interviewed through Feb. 1 but afterwards can't talk with teams or agree to take a job until the day after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

Kubiak would be an ideal candidate, but is he realistic?

There's rumors of a recent Josina Anderson report being about Kubiak:

"There is one hot coach in the Conference Championship round tomorrow who a league source says has -at least—been heard contemplating* potentially returning to his team, with some* of the remaining openings viewed as not attractive."

There's no telling how this coaching search will play out, though the Cardinals' future could best be described as unclear at this moment in time.

