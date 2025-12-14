Who’s In, Who’s Out? Cardinals vs Texans Final Inactives List

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have unveiled their final inactives for Week 15's matchup at NRG Stadium.

The 3-10 Cardinals find themselves down plenty of players, and their status of underdogs entering this week rings massively true as Houston's won five in a row prior to today.

Kickoff is slated for 11:00 AM MST. Final inactives for both teams:

Cardinals Inactives

Inactives: Max Melton, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Evan Brown, Paris Johnson Jr., Xavier Weaver

Star rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen III, initially questionable for Arizona with a knee injury, will play today for the Cardinals after practicing each day this week.

Emari Demercado will play after initially entering the weekend as a question mark.

Arizona previously ruled out all of Evan Brown (personal), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel), Bilal Nichols (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) entering the weekend.

"Houston's a good football team, I think on a five-game win streak. Best defense in the NFL. (Texans QB) C.J. Stroud is back. They do a really good job (on) both phases," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

"Taking the ball away on defense, not giving it away on offense and a really good fourth down unit. (We're) at their place. Big-time challenge. We're excited about it.”

Texans Inactives

Inactives: Braxton Berrios, Graham Mertz, Nick Chubb, Ameer Speed, E.J. Speed, Solomon Byrd, Jarrett Kingston

Houston had just four players questionable entering today: Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder), Nick Chubb (ribs), E.J. Speed (knee) and Justin Watson (calf). Only Speed is unable to go for the Texans today.

Other than that, they were fairly healthy.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans specifically highlighted Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride's talents ahead of their matchup.

"The thing that jumps off the tape for me with him is his speed and explosiveness at the tight end position," Ryans said of McBride.

"You truly feel like he's a bigger guy but runs like a wide receiver. Really runs well. He's physical. Really great hands. He's really a unique player at the tight end position. He's done a great job of catching the football, and they've done a great job of scheming plays for him."

