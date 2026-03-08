Cardinals Kicker Reportedly Returning as Competition Grows for 2026

The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing kicker Chad Ryland on a one-year deal, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo:

Another #AZCardinals re-signing: K Chad Ryland is returning on a one-year deal, sources say. pic.twitter.com/PVKPAMKHZL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2026

Josh Karty is also on Arizona's roster moving into 2026. The two will be expected to compete for the starting kicking job when training camp rolls around.

Ryland initially joined Arizona in October of 2024 and took over for an injured Matt Prater. After successfully booting home multiple game-winning kicks, the Cardinals opted to roll with Ryland over Prater moving into 2025.

However, Ryland struggled a bit last season — making just 25 of 33 attempts on field goals with some mishaps on kickoff duties as well.

He missed one of eight attempts between 30-39 yards while missing three kicks from 40-49 and four of 50+ territory in 2025.

The Cardinals signed Karty in late December of 2025, though Ryland still kicked in all 17 games for Arizona. He did make all 36 of his extra point attempts and only missed kicks from 30+ yards out.

Yet in a league where kickers constantly are booting home kicks from long distance, the Cardinals could look to see if Ryland is still up to task in 2026.

That will come under the watch of new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial after Jeff Rodgers wasn't retained in the aftermath of Jonathan Gannon's dismissal this offseason.

"The enthusiasm he brings is infectious, which is critical for all coaches but especially on special teams. As a team, we will definitely benefit from his energy and experience," new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Ghobrial.

Improving special teams is clearly going to be a top priority for Arizona moving into next year.

Ryland is currently 26 years old and has kicked in 47 games across three seasons, the last two coming in Arizona.

In terms of field goals, Ryland was graded as Pro Football Focus' 23rd best kicker last season while he was the league's seventh-worst leg at kickoffs according to their metrics.

Karty, before joining Arizona, was with the Los Angeles Rams and made 10 of 15 kicks before he was released. He also missed three extra points with L.A. before being relieved of his duties. He was cut after Week 9 and was re-signed to their practice squad before eventually Arizona plucked him to join their active roster.

Karty didn't kick in a game for Arizona, though that might potentially change with 2026 slowly approaching.