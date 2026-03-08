Cardinals Re-Sign One of NFL's Best Punters

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back one of the league's top punters.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Blake Gillikin is re-signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal worth up to $2.65 million.

First the kicker, now the punter for the #AZCardinals: Blake Gillikin has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.65M, his agents at @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tell The Insiders. He missed 12 games with a back injury last season but is healthy now and Arizona moves to retain him ahead of… pic.twitter.com/WtKQziB1zq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2026

Gillikin has been one of the NFL's more underrated punters since arriving to Arizona in 2023. His punting average of 51.7 yards per boot was tied atop the NFL in 2025, though like Garafolo highlights in his post — Gillikin missed 12 games with a back injury.

His longest punt went 63 yards last season with nine of 22 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line, according to Pro Football Focus.

This was one of many moves done by the Cardinals today, also re-signing kicker Chad Ryland while restructuring contracts to running back James Conner and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

It's been a busy day for Arizona ahead of the league's unofficial start to free agency on March 9.

Arizona's special teams unit was all over the place in 2025, as truly no unit was on par under prior coordinator Jeff Rodgers guidance.

Rodgers was fired and eventually replaced with new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial, which was part of the major changes seen under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

“I have great familiarity and regard for him from our time with the Jets and I know he’s only continued to grow stronger as a coach in the subsequent years with the Giants. The enthusiasm he brings is infectious, which is critical for all coaches but especially on special teams. As a team, we will definitely benefit from his energy and experience," LaFleur said of Ghobrial.

Yet Arizona's clearly confident in their personnel, bringing Gillikin and Ryland back on that phase of the ball.

The Cardinals will need every phase to turn things around moving into 2026, though their special teams unit was considerably (and unusually) poor last season.

Arizona had over $40 million in cap space entering the weekend, and restructures to Conner/Murphy-Bunting have likely pushed that number close to $60 million.