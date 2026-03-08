1 Honest Observation on Every Cardinals Pre-Free Agency Moves

The Arizona Cardinals made four different moves on Sunday with NFL free agency right around the corner, each decision carrying it's own separate impact on how the team will move into the 2026 offseason.

The Cardinals restructured deals for running back James Conner and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting while also reportedly re-signing kicker Chad Ryland and punter Blake Gillikin.

One honest observation on each of those respective decisions:

James Conner = No Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was fun while it lasted!

After the NFL combine, plenty of Cardinals fans clamored for the Notre Dame running back prospect in hopes of helping fix the run game.

It was a stretch Love was actually going to be the pick at No. 3 with massive holes still on the offensive line, but with Conner and Trey Benson ready to return as Arizona's 1-2 punch for 2026, Love is virtually eliminated out of the picture barring a surprise move.

The smart thing was to always address the offensive line first. Now, that's coming into focus with Conner's presence secured.

Cardinals Wanted Sean Murphy-Bunting's Veteran Voice

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals had every reason to cut Sean Murphy-Bunting this offseason, given his injuries, underperforming play and potential to save the organization $7.2 million in cap this offseason.

However, Arizona opted to re-work his deal, and it was apparent the Cardinals wanted his experience in a young cornerback room.

Players such as Will Johnson, Denzel Burke and Max Melton have a combined four years of experience. Even Arizona's top coverman in Garrett Williams just finished his third season.

Murphy-Bunting has been in the league since 2019 and has been featured at numerous stops. His presence isn't the worst thing in the world, especially at a discount and depth piece.

Chad Ryland Will Have to Battle For Starting Job

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland (38) kicks a field goal during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ryland had an up and down 2025 season that saw him work through three different holders as a place kicker. While he wasn't dreadful, there were some questions on whether or not Ryland would make his way back to the desert.

He is, but he'll be competing with late 2025 signing Joshua Karty for the starting job. Competition is good regardless of position, and while Ryland might just take home starting duties again, it's not bad he'll have to prove himself through camp and preseason.

Blake Gillikin Was No-Brainer

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin (12) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gillikin's average of 51.7 yards per punt ranked at the top of the NFL last season. However, he missed 12 games due to injury.

Gillikin is one of the more underrated punters in the league, and while Gillikin hasn't been fully healthy in any of his three years in the desert, bringing him back felt like a no-brainer thanks to his booming leg and ability to flip the field.