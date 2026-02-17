Cardinals Labeled Best Free Agent Fit for High-Upside Safety

The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 offseason in search of change.

That's already happened at head coach after firing Jonathan Gannon and hiring Mike LaFleur. That's bound to happen at quarterback with Kyler Murray expected to see the door, too.

Yet with nearly $40 million in cap space, the Cardinals should see some changes made across the roster as well — and ESPN has the perfect candidate to upgrade their defense.

Matt Bowen labeled Arizona as the best fit for free agent safety Reed Blankenship:

Cardinals Named Best Team for Reed Blankenship

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bowen on why Arizona makes sense: "With safety Jalen Thompson entering free agency, the Cardinals might opt to sign Blankenship to play opposite Budda Baker. Blankenship was with current Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in Philly during his rookie season, and he's a fit for Arizona's foundational two-high coverages. Blankenship also brings ball production (nine career interceptions with the Eagles)."

Blankenship is highly regarded and deserves to be so. However, there's a few caveats that come with his arrival.

Arizona has safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson waiting in the wings, and if Thompson isn't re-signed, he's surely elevating himself to a starter next to Budda Baker.

Blankenship's only projected to net around $7.2 million per season on the open market according to his Spotrac estimation, which makes him affordable and cheaper in comparison to Thompson's $9.5 million expected annual payday.

Blankenship's nine total interceptions matches Thompson's career total in 43 less games. Blankenship (1,3) also has similar fumbles forced and recovered numbers to Thompson (2,4).

In terms of generating turnovers, the Cardinals could use a stiff bump in that metric after generating just 19 last season. Blankenship seems to always be around the ball, though how much of that turnover "luck" is a result of a strong defense around him?

Blankenship and Baker would be an interesting duo, though this move ultimately could come down to financials. Would Arizona want to pay a safety on the open market with Taylor-Demerson ready to take the next step?

The Cardinals may just take to the draft to find a depth replacement if that's the case, though it should be noted backup rookie Kitan Crawford showed promise in the spurts we saw of him this season.

It's a fun name to throw around and it shouldn't be completely ruled out — though Blankenship might not ultimately make his way to the desert.

