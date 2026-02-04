Cardinals Make Surprising Offensive Coordinator Hire

The Mike LaFleur era in the desert is brand new, though one of his first staff moves won't sit well within the Arizona Cardinals' fan base.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator:

"The Cardinals are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders. Hackett, 46, was the offensive coordinator for three seasons under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Now, he teams up with Mike LaFleur in Arizona."

The #AZCardinals land their offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett. The first big hire for Mike LaFleur. https://t.co/OvOFX66YD9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2026

Hackett most recently was hired as the Miami Dolphins' quarterbacks coach to work under new head coach Jeff Hafley entering 2026, though Hackett now packs his bags for Arizona.

Last season, he spent time with Mike's older brother Matt LaFleur in Green Bay as the Packers' defensive analyst. He was also with the Packers from 2019-21 as their offensive coordinator.

Hackett notably brings head coach experience during his one-and-done season with the Denver Broncos in 2022, where he became the fifth coach in NFL history to be fired before the end of his first season.

Ironically enough, LaFleur was fired from the New York Jets' offensive coordinator gig — and Hackett replaced him in 2023. He spent two years in New York before being stripped of play-calling duties and released shortly after Robert Saleh was fired.

Hackett also has offensive coordinator experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Buffalo Bills (2013-14).

Hackett has a reputation around the league for being a less-than-stellar play-caller, which gives Cardinals fans immediate pause in the move.

The good news? LaFleur himself confirmed he would be calling plays to reporters at his introductory press conference. Hackett, a veteran with head coaching experience, will be able to help with install and also provide a seasoned perspective for the first-time LaFleur.

"I look forward to it a lot. I missed it," LaFleur told reporters on calling plays, which he didn't do under either Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay in previous stops. "... It's a aspect of football that I missed a lot. So, you know, like anything else, it'll be challenging, but it'll be worth it."

The Cardinals hope to turn around their prior 3-14 record, and getting an offense featuring Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. will be a top priority for LaFleur and his staff.

That now includes Hackett.

The Cardinals have yet to strike on a defensive coordinator while they're seemingly favorites to fill their special teams vacancy with this candidate.

