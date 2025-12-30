Cardinals Make Unwanted History, Becoming 3rd Team in Super Bowl Era to Do This

ARIZONA -- There's no snow in the desert, though it's been tough sledding for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.

The Cardinals' 3-13 record has led to a season to forget for many reasons as losses have piled in nearly every form and fashion, and they've put their name in some unfortunate history books.

According to FOX's broadcast, the Cardinals became just the third team in the Super Bowl era to finish with four or fewer wins after starting a season 2-0, joining the 1966 Houston Oilers and 2013 Houston Texans.

Arizona is the first team to do so with a 17-game schedule.

The #AZCardinals became the third team in the Super Bowl era to start 2-0 and finish with four or less wins, according to FOX’s broadcast. pic.twitter.com/s6Ue7NQlXQ — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) December 30, 2025

READ: Where Cardinals Draft Order Stands Entering Final Week

The Cardinals enter Week 18 having lost their last 13-of-14 games.

All attention has been directed towards Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who is finishing up a pivotal third year in the desert.

Gannon says he's in constant communication with team owner Michael Bidwill as questions continue to rise on his job security with the Cardinals.

"A lot. Right now, though, I kind of do the same process as I've done the last two years. I try to take detailed notes and try to have a pulse of what's going on," said Gannon when asked what he gets out of those talks.

"I do have to think about the future a little bit obviously (with) the seat that I'm in, but my focus is really on LA. There'll be a time to look at all that and have those conversations and make changes. To your point, no one's happy. I'm not happy. The players aren't happy. Through adversity you have to change. I have to change, and we have to change some things, but we'll get to that.”

READ: Jonathan Gannon Sends Clear Message Amid Hot Seat Rumors

Gannon isn't the only face in Arizona being questioned, as a dismal year has nearly everyone from top to bottom facing criticism for a season that was supposed to see the team's first playoff push since 2021, especially after the roster improved drastically from 2024 when the Cardinals won eight games.

An eye-opening rash of injuries and mix of losing close games early in the season ultimately doomed Arizona, though the jury is still out on Gannon and his staff's return for 2026 ahead of an offseason that is expected to see Kyler Murray depart.

However the cookie crumbles, the Cardinals simply can't let a season like this happen again.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News