2026 NFL Draft Order: Where Cardinals Stand Entering Final Week

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the final week of the 2025 regular season with premier draft position.

The team's Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals pushed Arizona into the top five of the 2026 NFL Draft with a 3-13 record.

The Cardinals are mathematically eliminated from the No. 1 pick, though all other slots remain possible entering the final week of the regular season:

2026 NFL Draft Order

Las Vegas Raiders (2-14) New York Giants (3-13) New York Jets (3-13) Tennessee Titans (3-13) Arizona Cardinals (3-13) Cleveland Browns (4-12) Washington Commanders (4-12) New Orleans Saints (6-10) Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

The Cardinals could earn the No. 2 overall pick with a loss and losses by the Giants, Titans and Jets in Week 18. Arizona can also pick only as high as seventh now.

It's notable the Cardinals are just .003 strength of schedule points from leap-frogging Tennessee. Arizona holds the highest strength of schedule in the NFL, which is the first tiebreaker in determining draft order if teams finish with the same record.

Cardinals' Odds of Landing Each Draft Pick

According to The Athletic, the Cardinals have just a 2% chance to get the No. 2 overall pick, which would be massive in their efforts to get a potential replacement for quarterback Kyler Murray.

Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza are the top two names to watch in that case.

Arizona has an overwhelming chance to finish in the top five, with odds of 17% for the third, fourth (32%) and fifth (32%) picks entering the final week of play.

If the Cardinals can't or decide not to trade up, players such as Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, Rueben Bain Jr. or Spencer Fano could make sense for Arizona.

Finally, the Cardinals have 6% odds for the sixth pick and 11% odds for the seventh selection.

Recent Cardinals NFL Draft History

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is no stranger to picking high in the draft, as 2026 could be the third of four offseasons where he owns a top-five selection.

The lone year came last offseason, where Arizona selected at No. 16 after starting 6-4 and missing the postseason. That pick brought Walter Nolen III to the desert, who looks promising if he can stay healthy.

Ossenfort's first draft cycle saw him trade out of the third overall pick and eventually back up to No. 6 to take franchise left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

2024 featured two first-round picks, though Arizona's original draft slot of No. 4 welcomed Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Cardinals while Darius Robinson was taken in the late 20's.

What this year will bring remains to be seen, though the Cardinals again will hold opportunity to select a premier player.

