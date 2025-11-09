Cardinals Mourn Loss of Former NFL Commissioner
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have released the following statement on the passing of former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue:
"We join all of those today mourning the loss of Paul Tagliabue, whose impact on the NFL cannot be overstated. His vision, wisdom and guidance led to incredible growth that continues today.
"As a leader, he not only possessed extraordinary integrity, intellect and problem-solving skills but also great kindness and humility.
"For our franchise and the state of Arizona, he believed in the vision of State Farm Stadium and assisted in it become a reality. He was also instrumental in helping our state secure its first two Super Bowls (XXX and XLII) and for that we are forever grateful.
"Our hears and deepest sympathy go out to his wife, Chan, their children and the entire Paul Tagliabue family."
Tagliabue was the NFL's commissioner for nearly 20 years after taking over for Pete Rozelle back in 1989. He was instrumental in the game's growth after previously serving in law.
He passed due to heart failure at age 84.
Current NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who succeeded Tagliabue, offered the following statement:
“Paul was the ultimate steward of the game — tall in stature, humble in presence and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL. I am forever grateful and proud to have Paul as my friend and mentor. I cherished the innumerable hours we spent together where he helped shape me as an executive but also as a man, husband and father."
More on his legacy from the Pro Football Hall of Fame
From the HOF:
"During Paul Tagliabue’s 17-year reign as Commissioner of the National Football League, pro football grew to unparalleled heights.
"Expansion, labor peace, new stadiums, international operations, unprecedented television coverage and revenues, internet and new technology development are just some of the successes accomplished during his tenure. Today, the NFL is not only the template for success among sports leagues, it is the standard by which all other leagues aspire.
"... Under Tagliabue, the NFL also addressed many other key priorities. During the Tagliabue era, the league supported the construction of some 20 new stadiums; created a league-wide Internet network and the subscriber-based NFL TV Network; and secured the largest television contracts in entertainment history, totaling some $25 billion."
Cardinals On SI sends our deepest condolences to everyone impacted during a difficult time for many across the league.