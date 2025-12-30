Larry Fitzgerald’s NFL Hall of Fame Moment Is Almost Here

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 offseason with not much to brag about, though a franchise legend is one step away from professional football immortality.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was named as one of 15 modern era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class, which will be revealed at the NFL Honors later in February before being enshrined in August.

This is Fitzgerald's first year of eligibility.

2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

Feb 13, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Larry Fitzgerald at the Super Bowl Host Committee Handoff press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eli Manning, Willie Anderson, Drew Brees, Jahri Evans, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, Reggie Wayne, Kevin Williams, Jason Witten, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda.

Voters are able to select up to five players from this list. Players need at least an 80% vote to earn a coveted gold jacket.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, here's what's next in the voting process:

"Next, there is a vote that reduces the Modern-Era Player Finalists list from 15 to 10. Following that, a vote is taken to reduce the list from 10 to 7 names. Selectors then cast their final vote -- choosing five of the seven remaining Modern-Era Players for Hall of Fame election. To become elected, a Finalist must receive 80% affirmative votes.

"All ballots are collected and counted by an accounting firm, which at this time is Ernst & Young. No vote totals are announced – only the winners of the various reduction ballots are revealed to the Selectors and the Hall’s representatives."

Larry Fitzgerald's Case

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a touchdown catch against the Oakland Raiders in the first half during a game on Nov. 18, 2018 at State Farm Stadium. Raiders Vs Cardinals 2018 | Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Fitzgerald seems like a lock for the Hall of Fame thanks to a career that will go down as one of the most productive of all-time for any wide receiver.

Upon his unofficial retirement, Fitzgerald ranked second all-time in receiving yards (17,492) and receptions (1,432) -- sitting only behind Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald's mountain of accolades includes three All-Pro selections and 11 Pro Bowl appearances with appearances on the NFL's 2010's All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary team.

He also owns one of the greatest postseason runs in league history with 546 receiving yards on 30 receptions and seven touchdowns during their 2008 run to the Super Bowl.

His legacy to do all of the above with one franchise certainly helps his merit, too. Fitzgerald could have opted to leave the desert at any point to chase a ring, though his loyalty to the Cardinals was present from start to finish.

