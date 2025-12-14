Cardinals Player Stretchered-Off vs Texans

Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia was taken off the field of NRG Stadium via stretcher late in the second quarter of Week 15's action against the Houston Texans.

FOX's broadcast did say Baccellia was showing movement while down on the ground.

It's unknown exactly what happened, though Baccellia went down immediately after returning a kickoff for Arizona and spent several minutes down on the field while players from both teams surrounded him for encouragement and support.

Short video of the play in the tweet below:

Tough to see exactly what happened to Andre Baccellia here but it was unfortunately serious enough for the cart/stretcher to come out. pic.twitter.com/Sfyg4WrgCF — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) December 14, 2025

Baccellia raised an arm in the air as he was being carried off the field, receiving a huge round of applause before exiting.

UPDATE FROM CARDINALS: "The injury update on Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia: he has a neck injury and will not return. He was alert and had full movement of all his extremities and is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation."

Baccellia took over return duties after both Greg Dortch and Bam Knight were injured ahead of him on the depth chart.

Knight was also carted off earlier in this game -- you can read more about that here.

He also becomes the latest Cardinals receiver to suffer from injuries, as Arizona's down all of Marvin Harrison Jr., Dortch, Zay Jones, Simi Fehoko and Xavier Weaver down for the Texans matchup.

Baccellia, 28, has spent most of his career on the Cardinals' practice squad since joining the team back in 2021. He's played in four games this year for Arizona with 82 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

The sledding only now gets tough for the Cardinals' offense, who has to face the league's top defense against edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson.

“You have to have a plan for both of them and it's hard to put two on each of them every snap," head coach Jonathan Gannon said leading up to this week.

"There's no doubt about it. You run out of numbers. We just have to do a good job with those guys. It's a big-time challenge, there's no doubt. Our offense knows that. I talked about it today, but we have to use all the tools that we can to help negate some of those guys (and) their production. We just have to be aware of the game changing plays that they make when they show up, (know) why they show up and try to negate some of those.”

The Cardinals currently trail Houston entering halftime.