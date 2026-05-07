What Jersey Number Every Cardinals Draft Pick Will Wear

ARIZONA - As rookie mini-camp begins, the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 class officially has their uniform numbers set for the coming season.

Running back Jeremiyah Love will probably be the top jersey seller out of the group, though quarterback Carson Beck could see his rise if he manages to play well in 2026 — if he even touches the field at all.

Numbers for every Cardinals draft pick this year:

Jeremiyah Love: No. 4

Love, the gem of the class, hopes to ignite the Cardinals' offense with his presence after becoming the highest-drafted running back since 2018.

“No added pressure at all. I try not to listen to a lot of things that are said about me whether they are good or bad. I know I was just picked as the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, but I’m still myself at the end of the day," he said.

"I still have the same work ethic and it’s going to get better. I’m still just Jeremiyah Love, man. I’m still on the hunt for something greater than this. That hunt is never going to stop, so there’s no pressure here.”

Chase Bisontis: No. 57

Bisontis is an old-school mold of a tough, people mover along the line of scrimmage. Though he'll probably play at right guard, he said he's willing to do whatever the team needs.

“Yeah, it wasn’t that difficult. It took a couple of spring practices—felt comfortable. Like I said, mean, tough and nasty and that’s what it is (for an) interior offensive linemen," Bisontis said after being drafted.

"I felt really comfortable there. I loved it. I’m willing to do anything the team needs. If they need me to snap (or) play tackle, I’m there.”

Carson Beck: No. 19

Beck, a third-round pick, could potentially start at quarterback this season if things go sideways with Jacoby Brissett, which would thrust him into an offense with plenty of talent.

“Gosh, how much talent? There's just so much talent on that team and that's what you need as a quarterback. You have guys around you; you give them chances and you get to put the ball in their hands. That's what it's about at the end of the day," said Beck.

"I'm super excited for this opportunity and having that many talented guys around you at your disposal, it's always something good. It's definitely never anything bad. I'm super excited for the opportunity.”

Kaleb Proctor: No. 94

Proctor, the first FCS player drafted, has potential to be an athletic game-wrecker along the Cardinals' defensive line.

“I watched (DL) Walter Nolen (III). He’s just a freak of an athlete. dominant in the run, dominant in the pass—very hybrid. The D-line is just stacked," Proctor told reporters.

"The guy that announced the pick (DL Roy Lopez) that was awesome. But, getting up there (on my visit) with (guys like) (OL) Paris Johnson (Jr.) and seeing those guys and seeing all of the work that they put in. I got to see those guys kind of work out, so it was awesome.”

Reggie Virgil: No. 82

Virgil has the ability to take the top off defenses with his speed at wide receiver, which wasn't exactly showcased at the Combine when he ran a considerably slow 40-yard dash.

“They were the ones that gave me my first 30 visit. I clicked instantly with the staff. They just love my energy. Me and (General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort) made a couple jokes too. He just loved me. He was telling me he was glad I ran that slow of a 40," Virgil said.

"Those guys know the ability that I bring so I’m just ready to work. Get there and work hard.”

Karson Sharar: No. 43

Sharar, a sixth-round linebacker, will likely have to earn his way to playing time through special teams. Yet once he's able to get on the field, he believes he can wear multiple hats.

“I think I am a versatile linebacker. I can play multiple positions, I’m able to play MIKE, WILL, or play off ball. I’m good at pressuring and getting some TFLs and sacks here and there. (They are going to) put me up there around some gamers," he said.

"Just continuing to work through that and get to Arizona and continue to learn from Coach Wilson and the older guys, I’m excited for that.”

Jayden Williams: No. 66

Williams featured at left and right tackle for Ole Miss in previous seasons before entering the draft. As a seventh-round lineman, versatility could be a key point in his ability to make the roster.

“I think it allowed me to reinvent myself as a player a little bit because they asked me to move for the benefit of the team and I was willing to do it. I took it as a challenge because I’ve never played (on the) right side and (it was) something new (so) I learned new things to be a different player compared to what I was on the left because the left was so natural," Williams said.

"I was a tight end in high school, and then they moved me to left tackle, so that’s just the natural thing, but I actually felt like I had to learn to play (on the) right (side). I just took it as a challenge to get better and help the team the best way that I could at Ole Miss.”