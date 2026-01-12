Cardinals Reportedly Out of Running for Top HC Candidate

The Arizona Cardinals aren't in the mix for former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, as the Super Bowl-winning leader is now focused on the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons according to NFL insider Connor Hughes.

Coaching candidates believe the race for John Harbaugh is down to Giants and the Falcons, per @Connor_J_Hughes



The expectation is the runner-up would turn its focus to Kevin Stefanski. pic.twitter.com/2hX2eAaRgV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 12, 2026

The Cardinals, to this point, are also out on fired head coach Mike McDaniel, leaving Arizona in the dust of the coaching cycle's two biggest names.

To date, the Cardinals have requested to interview the likes of Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy, Jeff Hafley, Chris Shula and Mike LaFleur.

READ: What Trends Reveal About Cardinals Coaching Search

Harbaugh's long-tenured resume in Baltimore made him an attractive candidate for the Cardinals, especially after owner Michael Bidwill went out of his way to highlight urgency in wanting to turn things around sooner rather than later in the desert.

"I know our fans are frustrated. I am more frustrated. I know Monti is more frustrated. And so is JG and every one of those coaches and players. We all expected more. But when I look at it, some of the changes that were made with other teams just a year or two years ago, those teams with new coaches from a year or two ago are now in the playoffs, playing this weekend," Bidwill said.

"I know we can turn it around, and I'm looking forward to getting going with this search because it's going to be a great opportunity for us to be that next story where we flip it around."

Did it feel like the Cardinals were ever a realistic landing spot for Harbaugh? Probably not, though Arizona moves into the next phase of their coaching cycle with limited coaches that provide the pedigree Harbaugh does.

That being said, the Cardinals probably weren't able to meet Harbaugh's requested demands to take another job, which includes the following according to Tony Grossi:

"I talked to a league insider who speculates on what he's heard about Harbaugh's prerequisites to even be interested in your job: $20 million a year. $10 million assistant coach budget. Total authority over the roster. Also would like to select his own guy to lean on, personnel guy."

That simply didn't feel realistic for Arizona to do, especially at this point in time.

Now, the Cardinals march into the future with another prospective name crossed off the list.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News and Analysis