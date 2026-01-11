Cardinals Probably Can't Match These John Harbaugh Demands

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the second week of their coaching search with eight reported names requested to be interviewed.

John Harbaugh, at this point in time, isn't set to meet with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals may have been interested in Harbaugh's services, as all other teams with head coaching availability, though that interest might not be mutual.

Harbaugh's reported list of demands for a new spot also might be a bit much for Arizona. According to NFL analyst Tony Grossi, this is what Harbaugh is seeking in a new opportunity:

"I talked to a league insider who speculates on what he's heard about Harbaugh's prerequisites to even be interested in your job: $20 million a year. $10 million assistant coach budget. Total authority over the roster. Also would like to select his own guy to lean on, personnel guy."

Grossi also listed the Giants, Falcons, Dolphins and Browns are realistic landing spots for Harbaugh.

The Cardinals' fan base has plenty of questions surrounding owner Michael Bidwill and his ability to go over the top for Arizona's next head coach after firing Jonathan Gannon.

When asked if he would be willing to pay top dollar for a coaching candidate, Bidwill said:

"I'm not going to negotiate the contract here with you, but we're looking forward to going out there and putting a winning coach in this position and having wins. That's what I'm focused on."

The Cardinals are now set to pay all of Kliff Kingsbury, Gannon and a new coach, which may limit Bidwill's willingness to open the checkbook for what will be Arizona's third head coach in five years.

That question was also raised by insider Mike Garafolo on a recent podcast appearance.

"Arizona again is going to be the team that [people will ask] how much are they going to pay a guy? Are they going to have sort of the leftovers, last-man standing type of deal?" he said.

Arizona's currently requested to interview all of Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy and Jeff Hafley.

The Cardinals could also be holding out hope for a current coaching candidate in the playoffs.

