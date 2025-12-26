Cardinals Reportedly Undecided on Jonathan Gannon's Future

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the end of 2025 with some massive questions on major figures such as general manager Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon.

Their third season in the desert hasn't lived up to expectations, which has opened the door on talks and possibilities of the coming offseason.

According to one NFL insider, a decision has yet to be made on Gannon's future.

Albert Breer Dives Into Futures of Jonathan Gannon, Monti Ossenfort

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks about Walter Nolen with head coach Jonathan Gannon during a news conference inside the Arizona Cardinals training facility on April 24, 2025, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breer, in a recent mailbag, was asked about the future of Gannon and Ossenfort:

"GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon have two years left on their deals.

"That’s important to note because Arizona just ate a ton of terms on Kliff Kingsbury’s extension when firing him after the 2022 season, and may be reluctant to do it again. Also, owner Michael Bidwill’s history is not to blow things up. He got day-to-day control of the team from his dad in 2007. That year, the team fired Dennis Green, but kept GM Rod Graves, who hired Ken Whisenhunt. In 2013, he fired both, but picked a GM, Steve Keim, from within, and gave Keim three shots to hire coaches (Bruce Arians, Steve Wilks, Kingsbury).

"So it’d be out of character for Bidwill to go for a hard reset. To that end, I’d say Ossenfort is very likely to make it to 2023. Gannon’s on shakier ground, but I don’t believe a final call has been made on that yet. Maybe Gannon will be let go. Maybe there will be staff changes, with OC Drew Petzing or someone like him biting the bullet, instead. We’ll see."

This comes a week after Breer gave Gannon a 70% shot to be fired when he spoke on the Monday Morning QB podcast.

What Will Cardinals Do With Jonathan Gannon?

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That's the golden question in Arizona, one that Cardinals fans have debated since midseason.

There's pros and cons to keeping Gannon in the mix, though it feels like the possibility of Gannon leaving is as realistic as it is staying.

Keeping a coach after potentially losing their final 14-of-15 games would be awfully tough to sell, though Gannon very much has the confidence of his players in the locker room.

The Cardinals are on the verge of either pushing themselves into playoff contention or completely hitting the reset button, and Bidwill's decision on Gannon weighs heavily on how Arizona's future will take shape.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News