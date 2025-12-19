NFL Insider Puts Jonathan Gannon’s Job With Cardinals on Shaky Ground

ARIZONA -- With just three games left, chatter around the Arizona Cardinals and what may occur within the ensuing offseason only seems to grow louder.

The future of figures such as HC Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort appear to be in question as the Cardinals have fallen short of postseason expectations. After starting 2-0, the Cardinals now sit at 3-11.

While that's great for draft implications, it's clear something isn't quite clicking in the desert, and ultimately it will be up to owner Michael Bidwill to decide what will and won't work for the organization moving into the future.

What will Arizona ultimately do? NFL insider Albert Breer dove into the topic and suggested there's a strong chance of Gannon being fired:

Insider Dives Into Cardinals' Possibilities

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches from the sideline as his team plays the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Arizona at this stage -- Michael Bidwill is the owner there -- really likes the guys he has in charge. Likes Monti Ossenfort, likes Jonathan Gannon. But the level of regression this year I think has forced him into a spot where what do you do?" Breer said on the MMQB podcast.

"It seemed like over the first two years their ability to accumulate draft picks, their ability to accumulate young talent to have the team going like this [up] -- so do you look at this year if you're Bidwill and say, 'Well, we tried with Kyler Murray and it didn't work. Like that sort of blew up the plan and give those guys some grace.'

"Or, do you say we can't have this in the third year of a new program?"

When asked about the chances of things turning over in Arizona, Breer gave a 70% probability for Gannon and a 40% for Ossenfort.

Breer has been fairly plugged in to Arizona since Gannon's arrival, so this report is worth taking at face value.

What to Make of Gannon's Chances

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gannon's first two years in Arizona were met with mixed results, as a tough 4-13 first year was expected before a promising 6-4 start to 2024 flamed out to an 8-9 record.

This past offseason, the Cardinals invested heavily in free agency, primarily on the defensive side of the ball where Gannon's extensive coaching history rests.

All facets of Arizona's team at this moment -- offense, defense and special teams -- aren't up to par and haven't been for a large part of the year.

70% odds of Gannon being fired feels pretty hefty, though give the Cardinals' recent streak of losing, it's tough to argue.

It's not as if Arizona's dropping close games compared to earlier in the season. Four of the Cardinals' last six losses have come by three scores or more.

Gannon's saving grace could come with the massive amount of injuries accumulated this season on top of still owning the locker room -- though it feels as if the Cardinals absolutely can't lose-out the remaining three-game schedule for Gannon to have a chance.

