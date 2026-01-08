Cardinals Request Interview With Packers DC

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to speak with Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley for their head coach opening, according to SI.com's Albert Breer.

Breer says the Cardinals are one of three teams who requested to speak with the Packers' defensive mind. He can't physically interview with other teams until after Green Bay's playoff game on Saturday.

From Breer:

"The Falcons, Cardinals and Titans have put in requests to interview Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for their HC jobs, per sources. Hafley can't interview until next week, with Green Bay going to Chicago Saturday."

More on Jeff Hafley

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley gives instruction during a drill with defensive backs on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hafley is considered to be one of the top coaching options this cycle and is sure to be in high demand with a total of eight teams across the league looking for head coaches. Hafley's leadership and overall job done with the Packers' defense since landing with the team in 2024 has made him an attractive candidate.

While he doesn't have any NFL head coach experience, he was Boston College's head coach from 2020-23.

More on Arizona Cardinals' 2026 Coaching Search

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hafley is the eighth reported name the Cardinals have requested after firing Jonathan Gannon on Monday, joining the likes of:

Robert Saleh, Vance Joseph, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak and Matt Nagy

Other options such as John Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel could be explored, too.

"...I know our fans are frustrated. I am more frustrated. I know Monti [Ossenfort] is more frustrated. And so is JG and every one of those coaches and players. We all expected more," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said after firing Gannon this past Monday.

"But when I look at it, some of the changes that were made with other teams just a year or two years ago, those teams with new coaches from a year or two ago are now in the playoffs, playing this weekend.

"I know we can turn it around, and I'm looking forward to getting going with this search because it's going to be a great opportunity for us to be that next story where we flip it around."

The Cardinals have missed the playoffs every season since 2021 and haven't won a postseason game since 2015.

Is Hafley the man to change that? Bidwill and Ossenfort will at least speak with him to gauge the Packers' coordinator, though they're not the only team wanting his services.