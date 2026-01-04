Ian Rapoport: Cardinals Still Undecided on Jonathan Gannon’s Future

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams with growing uncertainty around the status of head coach Jonathan Gannon.

In Gannon's third season, the Cardinals have significantly regressed to a 3-13 record with one game left to play. Arizona's lost their last 13-of-14 games and are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to start a season 2-0 and end with four or less wins.

As such, especially with postseason expectations approaching this year, Gannon's found himself on the hot seat.

The latest update on his job status from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport this morning:

Cardinals Still Undecided on Jonathan Gannon Future

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Let's focus in on the Arizona Cardinals, losers of eight straight -- five of those by double digits. The conventional wisdom the last month or so has been Jonathan Gannon, just considering all the unbelievable amount of injuries they've had, would be back," Rapoport said this morning.

"The way they've lost the last couple of games in certainly the second half of the season might not bode well for him. It does not sound like Michael Bidwill, the owner, has made a firm and final decision. He has not communicated that decision to anyone. As far as we can tell, Jonathan Gannon has remained optimistic in public.

"If he is back, expect staff changes -- potentially significant staff changes in Arizona."

Full clip:

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning: #Jets coach Aaron Glenn will be back; #Raiders coach Pete Carroll is likely one-and-done; #Falcons owner Arthur Blank has plenty to consider lately; #AZCardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has not made it easy on himself with the last month or so. pic.twitter.com/lvwJ8QJSKl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2026

What to Make of Latest Update

This is a bit of a different tone compared to previous reports -- especially from NFL Network where the general vibe was Gannon was going to be back.

Some level of change is expected in Arizona -- but the degrees of change remains unknown.

It's assumed one if not multiple coordinators under Gannon would be sent packing if the head coach returns for a fourth season. Many would agree that needs to be a stipulation in order for Gannon to stick around, at minimum.

The Cardinals have talented players on both sides of the ball, which has fed into the frustration by the fan base this season.

Third years are typically prove-it seasons for coaches and players in the NFL, and 2025 was a disaster to say the least.

Whether it was enough to make Bidwill begin a search for his third head coach in five years remains to be seen.

