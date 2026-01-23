Insider: This Candidate 'Firmly' in Running for Cardinals Head Coach Job

As the Arizona Cardinals inch closer towards finding their next head coach, the following days hope to offer some clarity over who the organization deems as a serious finalist for their opening.

After the conclusion of Sunday's conference championship games, the Cardinals will see numerous names become available for interviews beginning on Monday due to NFL rules.

Arizona previously requested to interview five names set to coach this weekend, and while there's sure to be a handful of interviews coming in the next few days, there's one candidate firmly in the mix according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Anthony Campanile Building Strong Case for Cardinals HC Job

"I'm told Anthony Campanile is firmly in the mix coming out of his in-person interview with the team this week," Fowler posted on X.

This followed some words from fellow ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who tabbed names such as Raheem Morris and Mike LaFleur as coaches to watch in Arizona:

Campanile led the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense as their coordinator, his first time calling plays at an NFL level. The Jaguars' defense was No. 1 in terms of stopping the run in 2025. Jacksonville also finished eighth in points (19.8) and 11th in yards (303.6) per game.

Campanile is the only known candidate to have had a second interview with the Cardinals. Funny enough, his first interview wasn't even reported.

Campanile has risen through the coaching ranks quickly, which is often a good sign for prospective coaches. Before this past season, he worked under now Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley as a linebackers coach and run game coordinator in 2024.

"I think [he] is a star. I think he's going to bring energy I think he is a brilliant football coach," Hafley previously said of Campanile.

Prior to his stop in Green Bay, Campanile spent four years with the Miami Dolphins as their linebackers coach.

A viral clip of Campanile has surfaced recently of his appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks series where Miami was featured, giving an enthusiastic speech to his players.

How did Green Bay let Anthony Campanile out of the building?

Along with LaFleur, Morris and Campanile, names such as Joe Brady, Thomas Brown, Matt Burke, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy, Chris Shula, Arthur Smith and Anthony Weaver have also been requested by the Cardinals.

Joseph, Kubiak and Brown can begin interviewing with teams after this weekend — though Campanile rightfully still finds himself in the mix.

