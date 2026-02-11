Cardinals Running Out of Defensive Coordinator Options

The Arizona Cardinals' options continue to dwindle as their defensive coordinator search took another turn this week with the departure of Houston Texans coach Dino Vasso, who is reportedly staying in Houston for 2026.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says Vasso is getting a new contract extension to remain with the team despite interest from the Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns:

#Texans DBs coach Dino Vasso is pulling out of all defensive coordinator opportunities and will return to Houston with a new contract extension, per The Insiders.



A top coordinator candidate for the #Browns and #Raiders, Vasso also interviewed with the #Titans and #AZCardinals. pic.twitter.com/eBioU7H0tp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

Vasso now joins the likes of Raheem Morris, Anthony Weaver and Gus Bradley as potential options Arizona wasn't able to secure. While new head coach Mike LaFleur has already hired new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, his most important call for a defensive leader has yet to be made.

Vasso was a highly-touted coordinator candidate thanks to his rise under Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. His work with the Texans' secondary has been notable since Ryans arrived, and many around the league view Vasso as a strong coordinator option down the line.

Just not in Arizona — at least in 2026.

Where Will Cardinals Go From Here?

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Aubrey Pleasant, assistant head coach/pass game coordinator works out prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are now down to three known candidates in Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant, New York Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen and former NFL defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Pleasant, thanks to his prior experience working with LaFleur in Los Angeles, is considered to be a favorite.

While Arizona has unofficially added a few coaches, the Cardinals' overall staff under LaFleur is largely incomplete as we're just weeks away from the NFL scouting combine. Arizona would be wise to make a hire sooner as opposed to later.

Like we teased earlier, this is a massive hire for LaFleur — who will be calling offensive plays in Arizona and will likely leave majority of defensive scheming and play-calling to whoever takes the coordinator job.

That's a large responsibility LaFleur has as a first-time head coach, making this eventual hire ever more important to turning things around sooner as opposed to later in the desert.

"We are casting a wide net," LaFleur said at his introductory press conference back on Feb. 3.

"There's conversations that need to be had within this building, first with the coaches and all that. So we're going to be open to that, and again, we owe it to these players to build the best staff that we can for these guys."

It's been over a week since, and the Cardinals have yet to find their next defensive coordinator.

They can cross Vasso off that list now, too.

