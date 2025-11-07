Cardinals, Seahawks Reveal Final Week 10 Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have revealed their final injury report ahead of their Week 10 clash on Sunday.
There's some massive names on the injury report for both sides - let's get into it.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
- OUT - Will Johnson (back/hip), Max Melton (concussion), BJ Ojulari (knee), Mack Wilson (ribs)
- QUESTIONABLE - Kitan Crawford (hamstring), Will Hernandez (knee), Xavier Weaver (ankle)
- Budda Baker (hamstring), Kelvin Beachum/Calais Campbell (rest), Kei'Trel Clark (ankle) and Zay Jones (knee) were removed from the injury report and are good to go.
Ojulari is the only Cardinals player ruled out to have actually practiced this week, as Wednesday was an estimation for everybody with both teams hosting walk-throughs. Ojulari is still in his 21 day window to practice to return from injured reserve.
Hernandez would be a massive absence in Arizona's offensive line if he can't go, as his presence at right guard since returning to full health has undoubtedly helped the Cardinals' protection up front.
Baker and Clark being removed from the injury report is a sigh of relief for a Cardinals team that's already down two cornerbacks entering this weekend.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report
- OUT - Jake Bobo (calf), Josh Jobe (concussion), Dareke Young (quad), Christian Haynes (pec)
- DOUBTFUL - Tory Horton (groin), Ernest Jones (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE - A.J. Barner (calf), Cooper Kupp (hamstring/heel)
- Elijah Arroyo (elbow) and Jarran Reed (wrist) were removed from the injury report and are good to go.
Haynes was a full participant all week but will not suit up this week for Seattle as they look to extend their record to 7-2 and uphold their spot as NFC West leaders.
With Horton and Kupp questionable, the Seahawks' passing attack could be down some hefty firepower against a banged-up Cardinals secondary.
Can Cardinals Finally Beat Seahawks?
Arizona has lost their last eight matchups against Seattle, with their last victory coming in 2021.
Jonathan Gannon has yet to defeat them as the Cardinals' head coach, and a road test at the noisy Lumen Field looms large.
"It's loud and chaotic. I think it's a great venue, I really do. Right on the water right there. I think it's pretty cool. But, yeah, it's one of the better road venues in my opinion," Gannon said of playing in Seattle.
We'll see if a new starting quarterback in Arizona can change that fate.
Both teams will have the opportunity to make practice squad elevations Saturday while final inactives for game day will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.