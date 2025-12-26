Final Injury Report: 6 Cardinals Starters Could Miss Bengals Game

The Arizona Cardinals could be down some massive names this week.

The Cardinals, after ruling out Budda Baker, Paris Johnson Jr. and Kei'Trel Clark this morning, have also added Evan Brown to that list.

Six more Cardinals starters are questionable entering this weekend:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

OUT: Budda Baker (concussion), Evan Brown (personal), Kei'Trel Clark (back), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee)

Budda Baker (concussion), Evan Brown (personal), Kei'Trel Clark (back), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Hjalte Froholdt (elbow), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Will Johnson (thumb/chest), Max Melton (heel), Josh Sweat (ankle/knee), Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

Kelvin Beachum (rest), Calais Campbell (rest) and Darren Hall (concussion) were removed from the injury report and are good to go.

Harrison told reporters today after practice the heel feels "solid" (h/t Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports) and he expects to play this weekend.

Sweat is the only questionable player to have not practiced all week, though he did speak with reporters about his Pro Bowl snub -- you can read more about that here.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

OUT: Cam Grandy (chest), Charlie Jones (ankle), Matt Lee (knee), Joseph Ossai (ankle)

Cam Grandy (chest), Charlie Jones (ankle), Matt Lee (knee), Joseph Ossai (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Noah Fant (ankle), BJ Hill (ankle), Josh Newton (hamstring)

PJ Jules (ankle) was removed from the injury report and is good to go.

All three questionable players in Cincinnati practiced this week.

Cardinals Speak Highly of Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is a big fan of practically everything that's going down in Cincinnati, which includes Joe Burrow.

“I think it's just his personality. He's an assassin, there's no doubt about that. Really good player. Really good player for a long time too," Gannon said of Burrow this week.

"I always say (Bengals Head Coach) Zac (Taylor) and his staff, (Bengals Offensive Coordinator) Dan (Pitcher), the OC and (Bengals Pass Game Coordinator Justin) Rascati’s there, the pass game coordinator. I think they do a really good job of knowing how people are going to play them and having a lot of answers. When you look at people double (Bengals WR Tee) Higgins, double (Bengals WR Jamarr) Chase and try to stop the run on certain run downs, they have answers to make sure that you can't do that.

"It's cool to watch, not cool to prepare for right now for us, but it's cool to see how they do that. Zac Taylor is a really good football coach. I know that. It jumps off the tape how they execute, how they think about the game. You can just see how he calls the game and then that bleeds into the quarterback where he knows his answers all the time too. That's why it is going to be a big-time challenge for us to defend him.”

Both teams will have the opportunity to elevate up to two practice squad players this weekend. Final inactives will be due 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 11:00 AM MST kickoff in the desert.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News