Stars Fill Cardinals vs Rams Week 18 Injury Report

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams released their Wednesday injury reports ahead of Week 18.

Both squads held walk-throughs, so these practice statuses are merely estimations.

“Everybody kind of goes through that. You just have to pick and choose your spots, but typically in the season right now, that's kind of what it is," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of hosting more walk-throughs towards the tail end of a year.

"We just have to do a good job and control the controllables and get out of today what we need to get out of it, and then we will try to go fast on tomorrow and Friday.”

However, the Rams and Cardinals both featured stars up and down the injury report today:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) reacts after another Los Angeles Rams touchdown in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Kelvin Beachum (rest), Evan Brown (personal), Kitan Crawford (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr. (foot/heel), Josh Sweat (ankle/knee)

LIMITED: Budda Baker (concussion/thumb)

Budda Baker (concussion/thumb) FULL: Hjalte Froholdt (elbow), Will Johnson (thumb), Max Melton (heel)

Gannon previously ruled out Harrison and Crawford earlier this morning.

Injuries have been an unfortunate theme for Arizona this season, though Gannon hasn't looked to make any excuses.

“It is part of the NFL. Obviously, we've missed some key guys, but that's part of the NFL. The guys that we trot out on Sunday, that's what I'm focused on right now," Gannon said today on the pile of injuries.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Davante Adams (hamstring), Blake Corum (ankle), Kevin Dotson (ankle), Josh Wallace (ankle)

Davante Adams (hamstring), Blake Corum (ankle), Kevin Dotson (ankle), Josh Wallace (ankle) LIMITED: Braden Fiske (ankle), Alaric Jackson (knee), Jaylen McCollough (hip), Xavier Smith (chest), Omar Speights (ankle), Kyren Williams (ankle)

Braden Fiske (ankle), Alaric Jackson (knee), Jaylen McCollough (hip), Xavier Smith (chest), Omar Speights (ankle), Kyren Williams (ankle) FULL: Tyler Higbee (ankle)

Both teams are likely to hit the practice field on Thursday, so expect some changes in terms of status.

As far as Gannon is concerned, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing some of his best ball to date.

“He's up there. I've always had a high level of respect for Matt. I was in a division with him way back when, when I was in Minnesota and he was in Detroit," he said of the Rams' passer.

"You play him twice a year and I really think that he's had some really good years, but this year he's been lights out. He really has.”

The Rams previously defeated Arizona 45-17 earlier this season, and Los Angeles would love to play for the series sweep when they play host at SoFi Stadium.