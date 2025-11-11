Cardinals Showing Interest in 3 Cornerbacks
ARIZONA -- Entering their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals held tryouts for three cornerbacks today, according to the NFL transaction log:
- M.J. Devonshire
- LaMareon James
- Shaun Jolly
Will Johnson and Max Melton both missed Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks while Garrett Williams briefly departed due to a concussion check. Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson did leave with an ankle injury.
The Cardinals currently have Darren Hall and Chigozie Anusiem on the practice squad.
If Arizona liked any of the three names, they'll probably add them to the practice squad tomorrow before practices begin in preparation for their home date against the 49ers.
More on Free Agent CB's Cardinals Worked Out
Devonshire was a seventh-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He has not officially appeared in an NFL game after spending short stints with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens this preseason.
Jolly has played six NFL games, though those came back in 2022/23 with the Los Angeles Rams as a pure special teams player.
He went undrafted in 2022 and initially signed with the Cleveland Browns before Los Angeles picked him up off the practice squad.
James, the youngest of the crew, went undrafted this past offseason and spent time with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants' practice squads.
Cardinals Hope to Rebound From Seahawks Loss
Jonathan Gannon hopes to turn the page in Arizona after the Cardinals played their worst game of the season in Seattle.
"(I) met with the team today. Obviously, a disappointing game there on the road. (We) didn’t play our best ball against a good team and got beat up pretty good, but they understand why that happened and what we need to do better moving forward," Gannon said.
"I did tell them we have to learn from it and then we have to flush it because just like any win or loss,(it) doesn't matter how you get there. The most important thing is the next week, so that's where our focus will be going to San Francisco here.”
Why did the loss happen?
“We had some assignment issues, some technique issues. We actually won the double positive, but when you spot a team 14 points on offense and they score the first three drives and you find yourself down 35 to nothing, that's a tough hole to come out of," he continued.
"Games can get away pretty quick from you when that happens. What I do appreciate though, (is) they did battle, and we had a chance, honestly, in my opinion, at the end of the third to cut it to a two-score game. The effort was there, and they reset themselves, but no one feels good about how that game unfolded.”
The 49ers won't be any easier, but we'll see what the Cardinals have up their sleeve.