Cardinals Showing NFL Draft Interest in Texas Tech WR

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals continue their 2026 NFL Draft prep with another wide receiver meeting scheduled, this time with Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas.

"Source: Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas has concluded 30-visits with the Eagles, Rams and Texans — and still has the Cardinals," reported Jordan Schultz.

"He’s also had private workouts with the Broncos, Vikings and Saints. The 6-4, 206-pounder earned All-Big 12 honors and is considered a possible Day 2 pick."

Arizona has also held meetings with several other wide receiver prospects considered to be borderline Day 2/3 picks, but what makes Douglas enticing as a potential fit?

More on Caleb Douglas, Arizona Cardinals Pairing

Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas goes through a drill as the Red Raiders practice ahead of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Douglas, just over 6-3, is more of a Rolls Royce than Ferrari in terms of playstyle. He's not a quick, sudden receiver who will eliminate cornerbacks off cuts and sharp routes. He's more of a smooth receiver who excels vertically — especially on the boundary.

This has been the case for many Cardinals targets at the WR spot, as Arizona doesn't have a true vertical threat to make a push deep downfield currently on their roster.

Perhaps that's Douglas, though The Athletic's Dane Brugler has him as a sixth or seventh-round pick.

"Douglas needs to play with more consistent ball skills and underneath separation, but he can stride out and be a vertical threat on runway routes. His game is reminiscent of a diet version of Dontayvion Wicks," Brugler wrote in his evaluation.

The Cardinals have all of Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kendrick Bourne atop their crew of players in the room. While all have their own individual strengths, none have the long speed to really push things deep and take the top off the defense.

If anybody is equipped to do that, it'd be Devin Duvernay, though his role is more so gearing up to be a special teams player/return man.

From his NFL.com draft profile:

"Douglas is a long, slender outside target with good production but uneven tape. He has enticing moments, showcasing his catch radius/ball skills on fades and deep throws. Douglas’ focus drops and an inability to win contested catches at a high enough rate can’t be overlooked, though."

Douglas could be a nice developmental presence in the Cardinals' wide receiver room for 2026 and perhaps beyond under new head coach Mike LaFleur. There's flashes, for sure, though there's a reason he's projected to go later in the draft.