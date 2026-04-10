Cardinals Had Draft Visit With Home-Run Hitting WR

The Arizona Cardinals continue their pre-draft work ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and their latest reported meeting shows they're eying some serious speed at their wide out position.

In an interview with Draft On SI's Justin Melo, Oregon Ducks WR Malik Benson reveals he had a zoom meeting with the Cardinals.

"I had a formal interview with the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL Combine. I had informals with probably 30 teams. I met with everybody. It was fun talking ball with those coaches. We talked about my journey," said Benson.

"I met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That was a great starting point to build relationships with these teams. By the NFL Combine, I already had some relationships in place.

"I met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New York Giants on Zoom."

The Skinny on Malik Benson

Benson is currently considered to be a Day 3 pick, ranging in the fourth-fifth round according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

"Benson is undeveloped in the quick game and intermediate area, but his gliding speed and tracking skills will be valued by teams looking for a pure vertical receiver on the perimeter. His usefulness will also show on punt returns," Brugler said.

The Cardinals don't have a true game-changing speedster on their roster, though Benson could perhaps take that throne. Arizona has the presence of Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne — who all bring respective skillsets to the table but none legitimately can take the top off a defense.

Benson projects as a potential home-run hitter every time the ball's thrown his direction, though his 6-0, 189 pound frame and overall lack of polish as a receiver has docked him some points.

His NFL.com profile drew comps to Will Fuller.

"He combines electric, track-caliber speed with above-average ball skills to create a real deep threat on every snap. He needs to diversify his releases and his route-running won’t impress, but his speed forces open easy hitches/slants underneath," wrote Lance Zierlein.

"He has a plus catch radius and rare toughness for a speed demon. He’s unflinching working into the middle. Benson can turn slants and over routes into long scores against certain looks but isn’t a natural on manufactured touches. Shell coverages could limit his value, but his ability to create explosives is undeniable."

Benson could be a very fun wrinkle in Mike LaFleur's first-year offense in the desert.