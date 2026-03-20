Cardinals Slammed Across Offseason NFL Power Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals haven't quite had the offseason they've wanted to.

After finally deciding to part ways with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, the dust cleared in the desert with Gardner Minshew as their new addition to a room that features Jacoby Brissett.

While also welcoming a new head coach and play-caller in Mike LaFleur, there's a lot on Arizona's plate entering 2026.

That's made quite obvious across various NFL power rankings as free agency dies down.

NFL.com: No. 32

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Eric Edholm: "I actually kind of liked a few of Arizona's free-agent additions, including OG ﻿﻿﻿Isaac Seumalo﻿﻿﻿ and RB ﻿﻿﻿Tyler Allgeier﻿﻿﻿, but it’s hard to ignore the big picture. The Cardinals still have a lot to sort out. The offensive line remains unfinished, I believe, despite adding a few journeyman tackles. The defensive front still needs reinforcements, even after all the picks they’ve allocated there in the past few years.

"And yes, quarterback remains a mystery. Right now, it’s ﻿﻿﻿Jacoby Brissett ﻿﻿﻿and ﻿﻿﻿Gardner Minshew ﻿﻿﻿and who knows? If a draft QB such as Alabama's Ty Simpson tempts them, the Cardinals might have to pull the trigger. Waiting until 2027 to solve that problem could guarantee another last-place finish, but then again, it might take a miracle to avoid the basement in the loaded NFC West anyway."

Our take: Edholm raises a lot of fair points, most notably the Cardinals should not be satisfied in their building of the offensive line. Arizona absolutely needs to find their right tackle of the future early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Copy and paste for defensive line and edge rusher, too.

PFF: No. 31

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron: "Kyler Murray's exit is the dominant headline of the Cardinals‘ offseason. Arizona, despite being debatably more productive offensively without Murray, doesn't have a strong roster on paper, evidenced by its offensive (70.4, 22nd) and defensive (50.7, 30th) grading profiles. The struggles on defense are notable, and without major investments in the unit, the Cardinals' outlook in 2026 doesn’t project favorably."

Our take: The Cardinals' offseason more so is dominated by Arizona's lack of quarterback plan at the position. However, that was the massive question mark when debating Murray, as there weren't many great options available before he was released. By doing so, the Cardinals knowingly put themselves into quarterback purgatory with no clear path in sight.

Parting ways with Murray was the right thing to do, even if the immediate future looks bleak as a result.