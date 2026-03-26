Projected Cardinals Pick Ty Simpson Sends Statement Ahead of Draft

All eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals and what they could potentially do in the 2026 NFL Draft, though their own eyes might be fixated on their potential franchise passer of the future.

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson has made a recent surge into many first-round mock drafts, and as momentum builds, Simpson says he's capable of being a franchise guy.

"Absolutely. I feel like I've done everything I can, but it's not up to me. I just know that wherever I go, I'm going to give it my all and make sure I'll put my best foot forward," Simpson said at his Alabama pro day, where the Cardinals were reportedly in attendance.

"There's going to be a lot of questions around my name. I know what I'm capable of, and I know whoever gets me is going to get a good player and a guy who loves football and a guy who loves the team and loves being a part of something bigger than himself."

After projected top pick Fernando Mendoza, Simpson is the considered to be the top passer available. And while there's some chatter on the Cardinals potentially drafting him with the third pick, Arizona will more than likely try and trade up from their 34th overall selection to get Simpson later in the first.

Where Ty Simpson Fits With Arizona Cardinals

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cardinals cut ties with Kyler Murray this past offseason and only have Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as their top options — both of whom are veteran journeyman in the league with expiring contracts after 2026.

As such, Arizona doesn't have a franchise quarterback currently in place. After failed swings at the plate with Jimmy Garoppolo and Malik Willis in free agency, the Cardinals' next best option to fill that void immediately comes in the draft.

Simpson is a bit of a polarizing prospect in his own terms. The Crimson Tide quarterback played just one season (15 games) and saw some fairly volatile highs and lows during his lone season of starting. The footwork, pre-snap IQ and other intangibles are there while concerns around his body size and inability to perform well against quality opponents in the final stretch of the year.

Those are pros and cons the likes of Michael Bidwill, Monti Ossenfort and Mike LaFleur will have to weigh as the draft is just weeks away.

If Simpson's two cents carries any value, he's certainly the man for the job.