Cardinals' Top Offseason Priority Couldn't Be Clearer

The Arizona Cardinals have numerous holes to fill ahead of the 2026 season, and picking just one among many important goals could be a bit tough.

Topics such as the future of Kyler Murray, fixing the offensive line and bolstering the pass rush are all benchmarks the Cardinals hope to cross once the regular seson rolls around.

When it comes to Arizona, NFL.com says their biggest priority is getting new head coach Mike LaFleur's offensive identity in place.

And they're absolutely correct.

Why Cardinals' Identity is Top Priority

Arizona Cardinals new head coach Mike LaFleur at a news conference on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Across three seasons with Jonathan Gannon and Drew Petzing’s West Coast offense, the Cardinals ranked 22nd in points per game, and they weren’t that much better in Kliff Kingsbury’s spread system prior. In fact, Arizona hasn’t had a top-10 scoring offense since 2016, with head coach Bruce Arians, QB ﻿﻿Carson Palmer ﻿﻿and new Hall of Famer ﻿﻿Larry Fitzgerald," wrote Matt Okada.

"Now, they’re likely to move on from Kyler Murray, after the former No. 1 pick won just 38 games over seven seasons. Per NFL Pro, the offense did see significant bumps in called pass rate (+6.6%), total yards per game (+52.9) and success rate (+5.7%) in ﻿﻿Jacoby Brissett's 12 starts versus Murray’s five last season.

"New head coach Mike LaFleur and new OC Nathaniel Hackett will need to find a new QB and figure out a new offensive identity (as soon as possible). And while it won’t be ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, don’t be surprised to see Hackett create the offense in his image anyway, after doing so in each of his last five seasons as an OC (in both Green Bay and New York)."

LaFleur wasn't brought here for his leadership, defensive knowledge or experience. He was chosen thanks to his experience under the likes of head coaches such as Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay/Robert Saleh.

In a league always searching for the next up-and-coming play caller, LaFleur holds potential to be just that.

Yet that can't happen until the framework of what he wants to run in the desert is laid, which will happen this season regardless of Murray's presence.

If the Cardinals turn things around, it will be due to LaFleur's work done on the offense. And while Rome wasn't built in one day, 2026 is vital in having the inner-workings of Arizona's offense established.

Murray's situation will eventually be sorted. The offensive line will be upgraded. An edge rusher to help support Josh Sweat and co. should be making its way to the desert, too.

Yet laying the groundwork for what should turn the entire organization around is top priority above everything else.