Cardinals Vet WR Carted Off With Gut-Wrenching Leg Injury
Things have quickly gone south for the Arizona Cardinals, who are down big to the Seattle Seahawks 38-7 in the second quarter of Week 10.
With names such as Garrett Williams and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson exiting action due to injury, Zay Jones unfortunately joined them with an injury that looks all-too-familiar for people who have suffered an Achilles tear.
He has officially been ruled out.
That's an awful sight, as you can see the Achilles rupture in real time on the replay.
Jones tried walking under his own power initially but was soon carted to the locker room. Simi Fehoko took his place.
After initially signing with Arizona ahead of the 2024 season, Jones was brought back to the desert to serve as a veteran presence in a young Cardinals WR room.
"There was more peace with this decision than I would've had with other places," he said on coming back to Arizona.
"It's beautiful to have support from not only your coaches but your peers," Jones said. "It carries a lot of weight.
"Both of you have come into this agreement together. I'm making it sound like marriage.
"But you have this commitment for a common goal. That's what makes this team unique for me as opposed to other experiences. No NFL front office pays players they don't need."
His play helped beat-out previous slot man Greg Dortch for starting roles behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.
“He does his job. He's in the right spot. He can play three spots. He's fast and he's explosive," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously said of Jones.
"(He’s a) really good, contested catch guy, so I'm looking forward to seeing him impact us.”
Jones has 12 receptions for 183 yards this season. He's valued as a versatile weapon who can align at any WR spot for the Cardinals, though Arizona will now look to replace his spot with depth pieces.
As for the Seahawks matchup, the Cardinals were clearly happy with their offensive output entering Week 10.
"We're doing the things that are needed to move the ball, stay on the field and score points," said Gannon this week.
"That's been good to see because we've put up some numbers here now that you would say that you should have a chance to win the game when you put up the points we've been putting up. With saying that, this week's going to be a new challenge.
"In my opinion, the tape that I've watched so far, this is the best defense that we've played. It'll be a big-time challenge, especially at their place.”
Big time challenge indeed, which has only gotten worse with injuries.