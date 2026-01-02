Cardinals Welcome Key Pass Rusher Back

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their final practice prep of the 2025 season with a key member back in the mix.

After missing the first two days of practice, the Cardinals saw star outside linebacker Josh Sweat return to practice. He was officially labeled with ankle and knee injuries on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Cardinals are on the road against the Los Angeles Rams this week to finish the regular season. Both teams will reveal final injury designations later today.

More on Josh Sweat's Strong Season

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) celebrates after he sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sweat was voted as a Pro Bowl alternate (more on the snub here in a second) after accumulating 11 sacks and four forced fumbles this season.

Sweat was Monti Ossenfort's biggest free agent signing of his tenure after inking Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million contract -- and it's safe to say he's delivered for Arizona even in spite of a 3-13 record.

The Cardinals became just the third team in the Super Bowl era to win four or less games after starting 2-0.

On a personal note, Sweat didn't hold back on not being voted to his second Pro Bowl season.

"What else did they want me to do? The popularity was there. You can say ‘losing team,’ it didn’t matter. I had the popularity, what else could I have done? I’m the only double-digit (sack) NFC guy that didn’t make it," he told reporters.

"How do you select the one with the most forced fumbles and then say this is the guy we're gonna leave out? I don’t care about ‘losing team.’ It’s an individual thing. That’s why I’m so upset.

“I’m upset because the fans that actually went out there and voted for me, it meant nothing at the end of the day.”

Sweat, Cardinals Hope to Finish Regular Season on High Note

The Cardinals hope to pull off a massive upset against the Los Angeles Rams, who are battling for either the fifth or sixh seed.

Rams coach Sean McVay already committed to playing their starters at SoFi Stadium, so Arizona's task of gaining their fourth win of the season won't come easy.

"(We’re) going to play a really good football team, playoff football team," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said this week. "All three phases are playing at a high level, so we've got (a) challenge cut out for us. We'll have a good, spirited week and go win a game here in LA."

