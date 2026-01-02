Stars Upgraded on Cardinals vs Rams Injury Report

ARIZONA -- Happy New Year's everybody!

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams still hit the practice field on Thursday as we continue celebrations of ushering in 2026.

It's the final week of regular season football for both teams, though the Rams have postseason football ahead of them.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, will get to work on what's sure to be an interesting offseason.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Evan Brown (personal), Kitan Crawford (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr. (foot/heel), Josh Sweat (ankle/knee)

Budda Baker was upgraded today from limited to full as he progresses through concussion protocol. Kelvin Beachum returned from his rest day while all other Cardinals retained the same status as Wednesday.

"(We’re) going to play a really good football team, playoff football team. All three phases are playing at a high level, so we've got (a) challenge cut out for us," Jonathan Gannon said this week on facing Los Angeles. "We'll have a good, spirited week and go win a game here in LA."

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Blake Corum (ankle), Kevin Dotson (ankle), Josh Wallace (ankle)

Blake Corum (ankle), Kevin Dotson (ankle), Josh Wallace (ankle) LIMITED: Davante Adams (hamstring), Braden Fiske (ankle), Alaric Jackson (knee), Jaylen McCollough (hip), Omar Speights (ankle), Kyren Williams (ankle)

Davante Adams (hamstring), Braden Fiske (ankle), Alaric Jackson (knee), Jaylen McCollough (hip), Omar Speights (ankle), Kyren Williams (ankle) FULL: Tyler Higbee (ankle), Xavier Smith (chest), Quentin Lake (elbow)

Davante Adams returned to practice as a limited participant thanks to a hamstring injury that's kept him out for the last few weeks. Fellow wideout Xavier Smith also returned to practice while safety Quentin Lake was added to the injury report with an elbow injury.

The Rams are playing for either the fifth or sixth seed in the NFC this weekend, though if San Francisco defeats Seattle on Saturday, Los Angeles won't have anything to play for as they'll be locked into the sixth seed.

A Seattle and Los Angeles win would see the Rams earn the fifth seed, which likely will play the NFC South division winner.

Both teams will practice once more on Friday before being labeling players such as out, questionable or doubtful moving into the weekend.

Los Angeles and Arizona can elevate up to two practice squad players to the active roster on Saturday. Official inactives will be revealed 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

