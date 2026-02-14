NFL Insider: Jonathan Gannon ‘No Question’ Told Cardinals to Keep DC

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' coaching staff is now mostly set with all three coordinators officially named under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

The Cardinals' decision to retain previous defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in the same position was a surprisng move on multiple fronts considering Arizona's obvious outside interest to interview other candidates and the Cardinals' overall dismal defensive outing last season.

The move wasn't received well by fans after a more than lengthy process ultimately resulted in no changes on the defensive side of the ball.

However, NFL insider Mike Garafolo says that fired head coach Jonathan Gannon absolutely relayed to Arizona that Rallis should be retained.

"Yeah, there's no question in my mind that was at least relayed from Jonathan to Matt [LaFleur] to Mike that way. I saw Matt was at the press conference, he certainly loves his brother, the two are tight. There's certainly communication between the two," Garafolo said on PHNX Cardinals.

"There's communication between coaching staffs more than we probably realize. ... I have no doubt that communication [took place], at least through the way that we talked about, if not directly between Gannon and Mike LaFleur. He loves Rallis, he thinks he's always been on point."

The Cardinals' defense ranked near the bottom of the league in metrics such as points and yards allowed per game. They allowed 35+ points in their final four-of-five game to polish off a 3-14 season that saw Gannon fired.

Arizona was struck by the injury bug — hard — last year, which is a main argument to retain Rallis. What was supposed to be an upgraded defense (after Rallis did more with less the previous season) simply wasn't up to par.

Others would say Rallis wasn't able to coach or scheme around said losses. The Cardinals were 26th in defensive EPA (expected points added) last season.

“Nick is someone I have always great respect for, especially going against him in the division over the last three years," LaFleur said of Rallis.

"During the interview process, I expressed that he was someone I held in high regard and would be very interested in talking to about the position. I’ve had the chance to meet with him and pick his brain over the last couple weeks and am even more impressed than I was before.

"I know the respect he has from coaches around the league and especially with the players on this team and that says a lot to me.”

