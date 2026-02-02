Ravens Steal Cardinals' Top Defensive Coordinator Option

The Arizona Cardinals' top potential option for a defensive coordinator is now off the market.

Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is heading to Baltimore to assume the same role, according to numerous reports.

Weaver was a finalist in Pittsburgh and Arizona before both respective vacancies were filled. The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy while the fog is just now clearing up on the Cardinals' Mike LaFleur hire.

READ: Cardinals Couldn't Beat Him, So They Hired Mike LaFleur

Weaver, after not getting the head coaching gig, was potentially a top option to call Arizona's defense — though he now completes a strong defensive staff in Baltimore alongside head coach Jesse Minter.

Weaver interviewed twice in Arizona and was a finalist alongside Raheem Morris, who quickly took the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator gig after the Cardinals bypassed him as well.

The Dolphins' defense last season left a lot to be desired, though those around the league blame Miami's personnel as a large problem when compared to his 2024 unit, which ranked near the top of the NFL in several categories.

The Cardinals move into the future with a good chance to potentially land Gus Bradley, according to SI.com's Albert Breer:

"Some moving parts —With Raheem Morris in as 49ers DC, market is moving on Gus Bradley. Either the Titans or Cardinals could hire him as DC, with Arizona having the edge of making him play-caller. If Tennessee misses on Bradley, Atlanta's Mike Rutenberg is a name to watch," he said yesterday.

The Cardinals may certainly opt for a veteran coordinator after watching Jonathan Gannon's inexperienced staff fail — though prior defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is still believed to be under contract with the organization and could be a last resort if needed.

READ: Grading Cardinals' Hire of Mike LaFleur

Rallis did promising things with Arizona's defense in 2024 but largely failed to make good on even better talent this past season.

LaFleur, set to officially be introduced on Tuesday, is bound to have several connections across the league thanks to his prior time under Sean McVay, Robert Saleh and Kyle Shanahan.

That will be a key ingredient to his success in the desert, especially as a first-time head coach.

Another name to watch for Arizona's defensive coordinator position will be Aubrey Pleasant, who interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers' DC vacancy and previously spent time with LaFleur in Los Angeles the last three seasons.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News