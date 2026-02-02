Grades: What We Really Think of the Cardinals Hiring Mike LaFleur

The Arizona Cardinals' hire of Mike LaFleur is now official.

After nearly a month of searching and roughly 20 candidates down, the Cardinals landed one of the NFL's most exciting offensive minds in LaFleur, who now becomes the 44th head coach in franchise history.

LaFluer has his questions, just like any other candidate — but how did the Cardinals do after becoming the tenth and final team to hire a new leader?

Our grades:

Grading Cardinals' Hire of Mike LaFleur

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Donnie Druin ( @DonnieDruin ): B

This was always my guy from the start, especially after losing out to top names in the coaching cycle. LaFleur is inexperienced and isn’t a household name, but the potential LaFleur brings to turn things around in Arizona, especially on offense, is second to none. The Cardinals couldn’t play it safe, and there’s a huge risk in this move — but the reward is equally exciting on the other end.

Kyler Burd (@AZCard_BurdsEye): B+

Mike LaFleur comes from one of the most successful coaching trees in recent NFL history and if he comes anywhere close to matching the win rates of other McVay disciples he will be beloved in Arizona. That being said, this is a notoriously difficult place to win and his work will be cut out for him, particularly as he navigates the major task of his first season: figuring out the quarterback situation. Hopefully this ends up a double win for the Cardinals by hiring a good coach and taking one away from their division rival.

Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31): A-

I think LaFleur is a very solid hire for Arizona. Do I think that if the Cardinals were able to get John Harbaugh or Kevin Stefanski I’d have my grade as an A? Sure, but LaFleur was always the best option that had a realistic shot at landing in Arizona. He’s been under two terrific head coaches in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, and is a premier offensive mind. His experience with the NFC West is also crucial, and should hopefully improve the Cardinals awful record against their division of late. Of course, so much of Arizona’s success depends on the staff around LeFleur, but my initial thought is that this is a phenomenal get for the Cardinals.

