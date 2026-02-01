Insider: Cardinals Have Edge For This Defensive Coach After Mike LaFleur Hire

The Arizona Cardinals have settled on their head coach with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur taking the gig, and now several other questions can be solved in the desert as we progress through the 2026 offseason.

One of the biggest dominoes that now needs to fall rests on the defensive side of the ball. While LaFleur could end up calling plays for Arizona, and at bare minimum will have a heavy influence on offense, the defense still has massive question marks as far as who will be calling the shots.

NFL insider Albert Breer says the Cardinals have an advantage to get Gus Bradley in the building to do just that.

Why Cardinals Have Chance to Land Gus Bradley

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (left) talks with outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Breer on X:

"Some moving parts —With Raheem Morris in as 49ers DC, market is moving on Gus Bradley. Either the Titans or Cardinals could hire him as DC, with Arizona having the edge of making him play-caller. If Tennessee misses on Bradley, Atlanta's Mike Rutenberg is a name to watch."

READ: 3 Instant Takeaways From Cardinals Hiring Mike LaFleur

Bradley has nearly 20 years of NFL coaching experience with prior head coach duties on his resume with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-16. However, his notable claim to fame is being the play-caller for the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defense from 2009-12. He left for the Jaguars' job before Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Bradley also was a defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts before recently serving as an assistant head coach on the San Francisco 49ers' staff this past season.

Bradley's extensive experience on the defensive side of the ball mixed with recent NFC West experience would be enticing for the Cardinals, who again are banking on a young first-time head coach.

Prior leader Jonathan Gannon brought over a largely youthful and inexperienced staff, which many believe helped play a part in his under acheivement in Arizona.

READ: What Mike LaFleur Said After Becoming Cardinals HC

The Cardinals hope this time around can be different.

“In his career, Mike has been around some of the best and brightest coaches in football and has been a key contributor to highly successful teams," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said after officially hiring LaFleur.

"He understands what winning football looks like and what it takes to achieve it. Mike is a strong communicator with a detail-oriented teaching style that has always gotten the best from his players and we are incredibly excited for him to bring that to the Cardinals.”

Perhaps Bradley could be a key ingredient to this staff.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News