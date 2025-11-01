BJ Ojulari Reveals What Really Happened With Knee Injury
ARIZONA -- The return of BJ Ojulari is near.
To say the journey has been long for the former second-round pick would be an understatement, as the LSU product flashed exactly what made him an intriguing pass rush specialist at the next level during his rookie season.
Ahead of a massive sophomore year in the league, Ojulari was highly expected to make a leap into full-time starter production and anchor the Cardinals' pass rush for years to come.
A severe knee injury suffered in training camp stalled those hopes - by well over a calendar year. Now, he's back practicing for the Arizona Cardinals and will potentially make his long-awaited return to play soon.
With silence on Ojulari's end and little provided in public press conferences, nobody had the slightest clue as to when Ojulari would make his return to the field.
The reason for Ojulari's extended absence was far beyond just a simple ACL tear, according to the player himself:
BJ Ojulari Dives Into What Actually Happened With Injury
“Every knee is different. Every recovery is different. A lot of people think I just tore my ACL, but I tore two more ligaments in my knee,” Ojulari told reporters after his 21 day practice window officially opened.
“My process was very different. Towards camp when I wasn’t back up I realized that it’s going to take longer than usual just to get back and feel confident to get back on the field.
“But I tip my hat to the coaches, to Monti [Ossenfort], JG [Jonathan Gannon], Chad [Cook], Drew [Krueger]. Especially just for taking their time, not rushing me back out there and putting a bad product on the field.”
According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, those extra ligaments were his MCL and lateral meniscus. He also had a procedure done in June to scope his left knee.
Ojulari held potential to emerge as Arizona's top outside linebacker - though that journey looks a lot different than it previously did.
While he was rehabbing, the Cardinals acquired Baron Browning via trade, signed Josh Sweat to their most lucrative contract under general manager Monti Ossenfort and drafted Jordan Burch in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Often times, it can take players significant time to fully regain trust playing on an injured knee.
"Yeah, there'll be a — I don't want to say a learning curve — but the first time he's having to bend the corner off of a surgically repaired knee, I'm sure that's in his brain," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"(The reason) why he's out there now and why is he’s practicing is we feel good and he feels good enough to go do that without hopefully thinking about it too much, but I'd be lying to say he is not going to be thinking about it. That's natural.”
And it's not as if Ojulari will get starting reps immediately even if he was 100% back to his normal self, as Sweat and Browning have played up to their respective price tags while Burch had an impressive rookie season.
"It's been a journey. It's been hell, for real," Ojulari added on his road to recovery.
"At times it did get dark, it did get depressing. But I knew at some point I'd be back on the field."