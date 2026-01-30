Bills, Packers Reportedly Eying Cardinals Coach

The feasting of the Arizona Cardinals' vacant coaching staff continues, and the latest name has multiple suitors.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are reportedly requesting to interview Cardinals passing game coordinator Connor Senger.

"The Bills and Packers requested interviews with Cardinals pass game specialist Connor Senger, who will interview for both teams’ quarterbacks coach jobs, per sources. A former college QB, Senger called plays at this week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. He’s only 30."

Senger would be just the latest Cardinals assistant to depart after Arizona fired head coach Jonathan Gannon at the conclusion of 2025.

Safeties coach Patrick Toney took the Ole Miss defensive coordinator job while defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III adopted his same role at Michigan State. Cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith is joining the Dallas Cowboys' defensive staff and Gannon — who took the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator gig — is bringing former linebackers coach Sam Siefkes to his new staff.

Mar 8, 2023; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive quality control coach Connor Senger speaks with the media as new coaching staff hires are introduced at Arizona Cardinals facility. Nfl Cardinals Offensive Assistant Coaches Introduction | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

From his AZCardinals.com bio:

"Connor Senger is in his fourth season with the Cardinals and first as pass game specialist after he was promoted on 2/12/25. It is the third straight year he was promoted after serving as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 and an offensive quality control coach in 2023. He originally joined Arizona's staff on 3/30/22 as part of the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship assisting with Cardinals quarterbacks."

In 2025, Arizona saw Kyler Murray depart in Week 5 due to injury and eventually never returned, promoting Jacoby Brissett. The Cardinals quickly shifted their offensive philosophy with Brissett under center,

As a result, Arizona finished 2025 with more passing attempts than any other team in the league.

There's certainly allure to working with either quarterback for Senger. In Buffalo, Josh Allen is one of the NFL's best players with an MVP and four Pro Bowls behind him. For Green Bay, Jordan Love has emerged as one of the game's most promising passers that seems to be getting better by the year.

The Bills just hired Joe Brady as their new head coach while the Packers still have Matt LaFleur in place.

Either would be a strong opportunity for Senger, who would be upgrading from a Cardinals staff that has yet to find a head coach entering the 2026 offseason. They're joined by the Las Vegas Raiders as the only two teams without a leader at this moment in time.

