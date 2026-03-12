Crucial Detail of Kyler Murray's Release Finally Revealed

Kyler Murray's departure from the Arizona Cardinals has been known for just over a week, though things were made official at the start of the official 2026 NFL league year on Wednesday.

Murray is now a free agent for the first time in his career and looks to be scoping numerous options — though the Minnesota Vikings appear like the clear favorite for his services.

While his next team is to be determined, a key contract detail was finally confirmed from Murray's departure, one that has financial ramifications for this year and next.

Kyler Murray Officially Designated as Post-June 1 Cut

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammates before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals have tagged Murray's release as a Post-June 1 cut, which means a few things.

Arizona would have digested $54.7 million in dead cap space this offseason with a Pre-June 1 release, taking on all of Murray's guaranteed/owed money this offseason. That move would have seen the Cardinals, in total, lose about $2 million off the salary cap.

Now, a Post-June 1 release will see that cap hit spread out over two years. This offseason the Cardinals will ingest $47.5 million in dead cap space while 2027 will see the remaining $7.2 million absorbed.

The move, overall, gives Arizona $5 million more on the salary cap this offseason, but that won't come into actual fruition until June 2 as the Cardinals will be required to carry Murray's full cap hit into the summer.

That means Arizona will only get the cap relief for rookie contract negotiations (which they'll have an expensive class thanks to their high draft picks) and potential emergency money entering the regular season.

Teams can only designate two players per offseason as Post-June 1 cuts. Murray is the only known Cardinal at this time to have such a designation.

Murray, despite Arizona holding his cap charge, is free to sign elsewhere immediately and does not have to wait until June 2.

The Post-June 1 designation was included in the last collective bargaining agreement as a measure to counter players who were cut following the draft with little options made available, especially as teams knew they'd be parting ways with a particular player.