Cowboys Hire Cardinals CB Coach

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the the thick of offseason preparations still needing to find their head coach after Jonathan Gannon was fired, though numerous assistants have since departed the desert.

Ryan Smith being the latest.

The Cardinals' cornerbacks coach is being hired by the Dallas Cowboys to coach in the same role, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The #Cowboys are expected to hire #Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, sources tell @CBSSports.



Helped Arizona allow the fewest passing TDs in the NFL the final 11 games in 2024. Before Arizona, coached players like 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley at the college level. pic.twitter.com/IN21mcgVwT — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 29, 2026

Smith joins prior Cardinals assistant coaches in Patrick Toney (Ole Miss DC), Winston DeLattiboudere III (Michigan State DL) and Sam Siefkes (Packers LB Coach) on top of Gannon, who is now Green Bay's defensive coordinator.

Gannon actually was a finalist for the Cowboys' defensive coordinator job, interviewing with Dallas twice for the job before they went with Christian Parker.

Smith arrives to a Cowboys defense that ranked second-worst in passing yards allowed per game in 2025 at 266.3. They were also eighth in completion percentage at 67.1%.

DaRon Bland is their top cornerback. Smith also now reunites with former Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams, who is now Dallas' offensive coordinator.

From his AZCardinals.com bio:

"Ryan Smith is in his third season with the Cardinals after he was hired to coach cornerbacks on 3/1/23. He came to Arizona from Northwestern University where he spent the 2022 season in the same role with the Wildcats.

"In 2024, Arizona's defense was one of the best in the NFL in the second half of the season. Over the final 11 games, the Cardinals were 4th in the league allowing an average of just 19.6 points per game. They also allowed the fewest total TDs (20) and passing TDs (10) in the NFL during that span. Second-year CB Garrett Williams was named a second-team All-Pro by PFF after having two interceptions, nine passes defensed and 58 tackles."

Smith also helped young defensive backs such as Denzel Burke, Will Johnson, Kei'Trel Clark and Starling Thomas find the field often through his tenure in Arizona.

As for the Cardinals moving forward, they're just one of two NFL teams looking for their next head coach next to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cardinals are reportedly set to interview Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak alongside Vegas this weekend.

If that doesn't come to fruition (as expected) the Cardinals have also previously interviewed Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

